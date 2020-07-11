Blotter: Cleveland man accused of stealing catalytic converter

Arrest warrants from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office show Cam Tyrone Garrison, 36, of Dooley Road in Cleveland, was charged Wednesday with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts.

According to the arrest warrant, Garrison is accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on June 11. He remains in the Rowan County jail under a $41,000 secured bond. He has other charges related to larceny of vehicle parts as well as a probation violation and a failure to appear.

In other arrest warrants

• Stephen Danyel Wilson, 42, of the 500 block of West Kirk Street, China Grove, was charged by the Kannapolis Police Department with two counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and two counts of felony selling cocaine. The warrant said he had 0.5 grams of cocaine. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond.

• James Michael Jones, 37, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond. He remains in the Rowan County jail.