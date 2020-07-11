Ralph Baker donates to residents of the Salisbury VA’s Community Living Center

By Amanda Reilly

Salisbury VA Health Care System

In critical times such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Salisbury VA Health Care System has seen no shortage of kindness and selfless generosity from local organizations and businesses in the communities where their four facilities are located.

One of the most recent donations came from Ralph Baker, of Ralph Baker’s Shoes. The donation consisted of almost 100 pairs of Cloud Nine indoor/outdoor, non-slip shoes that were fitted and distributed to veteran residents in the Community Living Center.

The Community Living Center was the first unit at the Salisbury VA to strictly enforce a no visitation policy when COVID-19 surfaced in early March of 2020, as the CLC residents are among their most vulnerable population. This means that routine visits from family and friends have not been possible other than by FaceTime or other virtual means. With such drastic changes occurring in the daily lives of these residents, donations like the shoes from Ralph Baker have truly elevated the spirits of these veterans.

Community Living Center staff, including nursing staff, frontline nursing staff, rehabilitation and recreation therapy staff all made themselves available to ensure this generous donation was received and distributed to the residents in a seamless fashion.

“I love my new slippers!” and “… they are so soft and comfortable!” were some of the exclamations overheard by staff from the CLC veterans regarding their Cloud Nine shoes from Ralph Baker.

Some of the other local businesses and organizations that have recently donated to Salisbury VA Health Care System’s Veterans, frontline staff or both include John Deere, IFB Solutions, Krispy Kreme, Domino’s Pizza and O’Charley’s. For further guidance or questions regarding donations, call the Salisbury VA Health Care System’s Voluntary Service Office at 704-638-9000 extension 13906.