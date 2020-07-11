Salisbury Post, Downtown Salisbury Inc. partner for annual ‘Krazy Klearance’

SALISBURY — In keeping with Downtown Salisbury tradition of Krazy Klearance, Downtown Salisbury Inc. will help fund at a reduced rate cooperative advertising of promoting businesses’ deals through digital and print ads in the Salisbury Post.

Krazy Klearance is an annual co-op advertising and sales event with the Salisbury Post that has, for decades, taken place during the third weekend of July so retailers could clear their shelves of old inventory to make room for new autumn and winter merchandise. This year’s Krazy Klearance will take place from July 15 to July 18.

Shoppers will be required to wear face coverings and social distance, and are encouraged to implement extra safety precautions as well. DSI Marketing and Events Coordinator Latoya Price asks businesses with safety measures and guidelines in place to contact her at latoya.price@salisburync.gov.

Ads will be in the Post four days leading up to Krazy Klearance, with dates that include July 12, July 14 and July 16. For specifics and pricing information, click here.