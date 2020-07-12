Business roundup: Food Lion celebrates local employees for service

Food Lion last week said 274 associates, including 25 locals, are celebrating a milestone of 30 years or more of service in 2020.

“Our associates serve their neighbors with passion, dedication and care each day,” said Food Lion president Meg Ham. “It’s important to us at Food Lion to take time and thank these dedicated associates for everything they do to nourish our customers, communities, and each other. These associates have given their careers so that we can be where we are today, and the entire Food Lion organization is incredibly grateful for their commitment to Food Lion and the towns and cities we serve.”

Local Food Lion workers celebrating an anniversary include:

• Lisa Fulcher, of Kannapolis, 30 years

• Donald Kessler, of Kannapolis, 30 years

• Russell McDaniel, of Salisbury, 30 years

• Toni Upright, of Kannapolis, 30 years

• Jeffrey Jones, of Salisbury, 30 years

• Brian Bailey, of Salisbury, 30 years

• Adrian Baker, of Salisbury, 30 years

• Jon Corriher, of Salisbury, 30 years

• Grover Cropps, of Salisbury, 30 years

• Guy Lane, of Salisbury, 30 years

• Mark Latva, of Salisbury, 30 years

• Jennifer Weatherman, of Salisbury, 30 years

• Frankie Mauldin, of Salisbury, 30 years

• Carl Bare, of Salisbury, 35 years

• Reba Shaffer, of China Grove, 35 years

• Margaret Isley, of Salisbury, 35 years

• Michael Walker, of Rockwell, 35 years

• Dana Bost, of Salisbury, 35 years

• Craig Coghill, of Salisbury, 35 years

• Lori Everheart, of Salisbury, 35 years

• Wanda Marshburn, of Salisbury, 35 years

• Anita Nicholson, of Salisbury, 35 years

• Kim Rogers, of Salisbury, 35 years

• Bo Zucchero, of Salisbury, 35 years

• Elaine Frazier, of Salisbury, 35 years

Moncada joins NC Research Campus as assistant professor

Marvin Moncada, who has contributed to the development of more than 50 food products in stores, has joined the N.C. State University’s facility at the N.C. Research Campus as an assistant professor of Plant Food Processing.

Moncada’s position as an assistant professor of plant food processing has research and extension responsibilities. Like many researchers, he will be a collaborator, but his initial partners are clearly defined among three entities: NC State University’s Department of Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Sciences, his home department in Raleigh; the Plants for Human Health Institute, where his lab is located at the N.C. Research Campus, and the NC Food Innovation Lab, a new pilot-scale, plant-based food processing facility located just across the street from the research campus.

Prior to joining N.C. State University, Moncada spent six years as a food scientist and plant manager at the Louisiana State University AgCenter Food Incubator. There, he assisted 45 food entrepreneur companies in developing and producing new products for local, regional and national markets.

In his extension role, Moncada will, among other things, assist entrepreneurial and established companies at by providing design and development of unit operations for sustainable food processing. As for his research interests, Dr. Moncada says, “Currently, I am working on a preliminary study to identify, isolate, and quantify value-added materials and bioactive compounds that are secondary products of ethanol fermentation.” To assist in research, in addition to collaborative partners, he expects to hire a postdoctoral research associate and a graduate student as part of his lab team.

Moncada is a native of Honduras, where he attended Zamorano University for his bachelor’s degree in food science and technology. He earned his Master’s degree in food microbiology and his Ph.D. in food science at Louisiana State University.

Amazon to open new delivery station in Concord

Amazon Logistics will open a new delivery station in Concord the company says will result in hundreds of new jobs that pay a minimum of $15 per hour.

The station is intended to power Amazon’s “last-mile delivery capacities” — the distance from a hub to a final destination — and speed up deliveries for customers in the Charlotte area, a news release said. There are also new delivery station sites in Cary, Durham, Kernersville and Mills River.

“Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex,” a news release said.

Amazon spokesperson Ashley Lansdale said the company is excited to continue to invest in North Carolina.

Windstream deploys faster internet in Kannapolis

Faster broadband is now available from Kinetic by Windstream, a news release said.

As part of ongoing investments in its 18-state network footprint, Kinetic has deployed fiber to bring faster internet to the homes and businesses of Kannapolis.

“Now more than ever, staying connected is critically important,” said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic. “Our customers need connections to allow them to live, work and go to school wherever they live.”

The deployment brings gigabit speeds to approximately 11,500 homes and businesses in the area. The project is part of a multi-year investment program to deploy in fiber and fiber-like services to communities across the Kinetic network. That investment means when internet use soared more than 30% earlier this year, the network was well-equipped to handle it without slowing down.

Customers can call 855.804.6925 to find out if they are eligible for a speed upgrade and how Kinetic can help meet their home or business needs.

To learn more about Kinetic by Windstream, visit www.windstream.com.

Pork council declares ‘Summer of Cue’

The N.C. Pork Council is declaring this the “Summer of ‘Cue” and has launched a social media challenge to encourage support for local restaurants across the state.

The challenge will reward patrons with a free, unique T-shirt after they visit five different restaurants and purchase a pork dish while promoting their visit on social media. The promotion is scheduled to end on Labor Day.

“We are all aware and deeply affected by the impacts to so many restaurants across the state because of the ongoing pandemic,” said Jim Lynch, a Wayne County farmer and president of the N.C. Pork Council. “Pork – and barbecue in particular – is so important to our state’s identity and heritage, and we want to do all we can to encourage support for our restaurants. Our goal is to push business to them.”

Lynch added: “With many activities canceled or postponed this summer, this gives families a chance to have some fun while they hopefully try a new restaurant or two.”

While barbecue is the main focus of the promotion, any pork entrée, including ribs, shank, tenderloin, chops, pulled pork tacos or even bratwurst, will meet the criteria. Any restaurant or food truck that serves pork can be included.

Participants in the promotion must take a picture of their pork entree, tag the restaurant, tag @NCPork on Facebook or Instagram, and use the #SummerofCue hashtag to register their entry. After visiting five restaurants, participants are asked to visit ncpork.org/summerofcue and fill out a claim form. T-shirts will be mailed in September. Full details are available on the Summer of ‘Cue web page.