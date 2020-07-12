expand
July 13, 2020

Letter: Closure of rail yard brings ‘ka-bang’ to populated areas

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 12, 2020

When the Salisbury Post ran an article about the Linwood train yard closing on May 7th, little did we know what was going to happen to our sleepy little towns of Salisbury, Spencer and East Spencer.

For the last eight weeks, the residents of these sleepy little towns have actually been sleepless. The intermittent and very loud “ka-bang” of train cars being coupled has interrupted the sleep of everyone near the train yard. Day and night, our house shakes with every bang. Since it is intermittent, you never know when it will happen.

What happens when prospective buyers are looking at a house for sale in this area? Lower property values? Isn’t there a noise ordinance in the city limits of all three towns? I am tired of being jarred awake at 2 a.m. by the loud banging, and I am sure plenty of other people are too.

I understand the economics of the train company, but I question the logistics of moving operations into moderately heavy populated areas. Help!

— Carol Schmitz-Corken

Salisbury

