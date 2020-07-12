Letter: Criminals jumping for joy

What are these people thinking of who want to disband or defund police departments? Criminals must be jumping with joy.

What good are laws if there is no one to enforce them? This is the most stupid, asinine thing i have ever heard of.

They also don’t want to allow police to use tear gas. When people are burning cars, breaking in and looting stores, throwing bottles and rocks and destroying property, that calls for emergency measures. Then, police should be able to use tear gas as needed to control the situation.

— George Simmons

Salisbury