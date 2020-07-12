Letter: Do more issues like Summer magazine

I just finished the summer issue of the Salisbury Magazine. This was the best issue ever!

I really enjoyed all the pictures the folks sent in. I loved all the beautiful flowers and gardens.

The artistic talent shown in this issue by Rowan County residents is amazing!

I especially enjoyed the candid “the Scene” pictures of people having fun and coping with the pandemic. One thing this pandemic has done is to bring families together. This issue highlights what all is good in Rowan County.

Kudos to Mark Wineka editing and bringing this issue together with your narratives. Do more issues like this one Mark!

— Susan Everhart

Spencer