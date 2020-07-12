Letters: Be fair, erase all history

I encourage every citizen of Rowan County, which includes Salisbury, to make all your purchases out of the county.

Visitors to our county should make their purchases before entering the county. You have Davidson, Davie, Iredell, Cabarrus and Stanly counties that border Rowan County, and I am certain these counties would welcome your money with open arms. The Salisbury City Council has given into Black Lives Matter. We must immediately remove every monument, plaque and the like that depicts a person.

Every street and road named after a person must be changed immediately (no exceptions). If we’re going to be fair and equitable regarding this situation, then let’s erase and remove everyone’s history.

Lastly, let’s meet at the square in Salisbury and have a good old fashioned book burning. It’s only fair and this way we don’t offend anyone.

— Mark Gravitte

Salisbury