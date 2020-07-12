expand
July 13, 2020

Letters: Peaceful protests will deny fuel for racism

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 12, 2020

In response to the death of George Floyd, there have been protests around the country and even the world. I’ve begun peacefully protesting in the city of Salisbury. While the protests have remained relatively peaceful, there have been some counter protesters who were only looking for trouble. Jeffrey Alan Long, the same man who yelled a racial slur at me, was responsible for shooting three shots near peaceful protesters. He is now facing felony charge for inciting a riot. But it’s not just the counter protesters that have shown violence. It’s the police department itself.

Peaceful protesters were being attacked with tear gas. This is unacceptable. 

American citizens have the right to protest peacefully. It is a First Amendment right, and we are exercising it peacefully. It is the troublemakers who infiltrate the peaceful protesters and caused the police to start violence against us. I have joined a Facebook group (United Front) that consists of peaceful protesters who just want peace and no violence. That’s all we want. If we are peaceful, it gives racism no fuel.

As much as the media wants to call us rioters, we are not. America has a leader who is hidden in the bunker of the White House not saying anything. If we all come together, we can overcome this racism. What these protesters have taught me is that there is power when we’re all together. Racism has no place in our hearts.

The question I have to ask is: If all lives matter, then why aren’t racists out supporting Black lives?

Racism within is alive and well. Racism is stupid. We all are the same. We bleed the same. The passion for justice must keep growing and continue to grow.

— Michael Eaborn

Spencer

