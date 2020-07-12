expand
Ad Spot

July 13, 2020

What exactly is rBST on dairy labels?

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 12, 2020

By Murphy Stafford

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Have you ever picked up a bottle of milk, carton of yogurt, or any other animal-derived dairy product and noticed a little label that says, “rBST Free” or “Milk from cows not treated with rBST”?

If you have, did you pick that product over another just because you thought it was a “safer” or “healthier” option than a product that lacked the label? If yes, what would you do if you found out that there is no significant difference in milk between treated cows and untreated cows and this tiny label is just another marketing ploy? If I have your attention now, let me explain what exactly rBST is.

It is simply the synthetic growth hormone derived from the Bovine Somatotropin made by recombinant DNA technology to create a more pure substance to be injected. Bovine Somatotropin is a species-specific hormone responsible for growth and maintenance during lactation. It directs nutrients straight to the mammary glands and increases lipolysis (break down of fat) and decreases lipogenesis (formation of fat). Eventually, the growth hormone wears off after peak lactation at around 60 days in Holsteins, and body weight will begin to increase naturally.

The purpose of rBST is to increase milk productivity by extending peak lactation and by decreasing the rate of mammary cell lysis. The hormone was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1993 under the name Posilac after being tested to make sure there were no ill effects on humans. The drug can be administered in a cow around two months after calving up to the end of lactation. It is injected every 14 days.

A key factor in the reason it has been deemed safe by the FDA is the fact that this hormone is a large protein that will be denatured by the digestive tract if consumed. If absorbed, the hormone is species-specific and could not be used by the human body. At the 2013 annual meeting of the World Health Organization, the group supported the fact that rBST could not be biologically active in humans due to it having species-specific receptors that make it impossible for BST to bind in humans. There has been no clear data that shows a link between health problems in humans caused by the ingestion of milk treated with rBST and there has been no difference of nutrients provided in milk from a treated cow or one not treated.

The main reason that many countries deem rBST not safe is because if proper care is not given to an animal, rBST can cause health issues in the cow. Many U.S. co-ops  do not accept milk from cows treated with rBST.  If the proper feed amount is not given, a cow can become malnourished. But if given proper nutrition and care, the cow will be fine. Many recent studies have shown that using rBST may reduce the environmental cost on a farm  and the cost of production will be lowered due to increased efficiency.

Next time you go out grocery shopping, do a little bit of research into your labels and see if it is worth it to pay more since you might be following along with labels without actually knowing what they mean.

Murphy Stafford is a North Carolina State University summer intern at the N.C. Cooperative Extension.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

Comments

Elections

Political Notebook: Republican candidates stump for votes during NC GOP convention

Ask Us

Ask us: Will West Innes Street median follow Confederate monument’s removal?

News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead

Coronavirus

Rowan reports 18 positive new COVID-19-related cases, releases testing sites for week

Crime

Rockwell man charged with break-in, theft of vehicle equipment

Business

Chatham hedge fund will buy owner of Charlotte, Raleigh newspapers

News

‘Different, fulfilling piece’: Salisbury-based guardsmen do their part in COVID-19 relief efforts

Local

Hundreds expected at Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion celebrates local employees for service

Education

NC Pre-K application deadline extended until July 17

Lifestyle

Carl Blankenship: Growing sprouts indoors with little sunlight

Business

Commissioners to schedule public hearing for business expansion, hear county health report

Coronavirus

‘Critical needs’: COVID-19 Relief Fund helped Meals on Wheels deliver groceries to seniors

Business

New DSI board chair Gianni Moscardini optimistic for continued downtown development

Education

Reid steps into principal role at Overton

Local

Silver alert canceled for missing High Point woman

Crime

Blotter: Cleveland man accused of stealing catalytic converter

Business

Salisbury Post, Downtown Salisbury Inc. partner for annual ‘Krazy Klearance’

Coronavirus

UPDATED: Three veterans nursing home residents test positive; state sees another record increase

Business

Ralph Baker donates to residents of the Salisbury VA’s Community Living Center

Nation/World

Statue to tennis star Arthur Ashe to stay put on Richmond’s Monument Avenue

News

N.C. Republican legislative leaders trying to reinstate voter ID requirement

Lifestyle

24-hour, 30-mile swim to raise funds for injured motorcyclist