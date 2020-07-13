Abandoned car found riddled with bullets near East Spencer

EAST SPENCER — At about 2 a.m. Monday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near 315 Barbour St. and discovered a vehicle which had been shot more than a dozen times with rifle and handgun rounds.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Ramsey said all four of the vehicle’s doors were open and that it crashed into a van.

There were bullet holes in every door. A house across the street also had damage from bullets. The vehicle was towed, and the sheriff’s office acquired a search warrant for it.

It is not clear if anyone was injured. The incident, which occurred just outside of the town’s limits, is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.