July 14, 2020

Man faces litany of charges after burglary

By Carl Blankenship

Published 2:00 pm Monday, July 13, 2020

SALISBURY — Justin Derek Neal, 29, of Salisbury, was arrested on Sunday in connection to a series of incidents at 410 West 15th St.

The charges include felony burglary, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, misdemeanor vandalism, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor trespass.

There were seven windows to different apartments broken out, each with a value of $100. Only one apartment was actually entered. Neal allegedly stole a TV and video game console from the apartment. The first incident occurred shortly after midnight.

Neal allegedly returned to the apartment about five hours later and assaulted the resident.

Nezl was arrested at about 8:45 p.m.

 

