NC3 baseball: Schedule, scores, standings (updated through Sunday)

Rowan schedule (still limited to 25 fans in the park)

Home games are at Newman Park

June 21 Rowan 8, Davidson 3

June 23 Rowan 12, Davidson 3

June 27 Rowan 10, Mocksville 0

June 27 Mocksville 6, Rowan 5

June 28 Rowan 12, Mocksville 0

June 28 Rowan 7, Mocksville 1

June 30 Rowan 15, Mount Airy 0

June 30 Rowan 11, Mount Airy 1

July 2 Rowan 6, Greensboro 2

July 4 Rowan 2, Randolph 1*

July 4 Rowan 8, Randolph 7

July 5 Rowan 16, Stanly 5*

July 7 Mocksville 12, Rowan 10*

July 8 Rowan 17, Kannapolis 8*

July 9 High Point 15, Rowan 0*

July 11 Rowan 5, Greensboro 2*

July 11 Rowan 10, Greensboro 7*

July 12 Davidson 3, Rowan 2*

July 15 Mount Airy, 7 p.m.*

July 16 at Union County, 7 p.m.*

July 18 at Stanly County, 7 p.m.

July 19 at Randolph County (DH), 5 p.m.*

July 20 Kannapolis, 7 p.m.*

July 21 at Mount Airy, 7 p.m.*

July 22 at Mocksville, 7 p.m.*

July 24 Union County, 7 p.m.*

July 25 Davidson, 7 p.m.*

July 26 at Concord, 4 p.m.*

July 28 at High Point, 6 p.m.*

July 31 Concord, 7 p.m.*

Standings

Overall League

High Point 9-3 6-2

Randolph 9-7 5-2

Davidson 3-3 2-1

Union 2-3 2-1

Rowan 14-4 5-3

Stanly 4-4 4-3

Mocksville 7-7 5-4

Concord 2-5 1-3

Greensboro 3-7 2-4

Kannapolis 3-7 2-5

Mt. Airy 0-5 0-4

Saturday’s scores

Rowan 5, Greensboro 2

Rowan 10, Greensboro 7

High Point 5, Union County 3

Union County 4, High Point 2

Stanly 12, Kannapolis 11

Mocksville 10, Concord 5

Randolph 12, Wayne 7

Randolph 5, Wayne 2

Sunday’s scores

Randolph 7, Mocksville 4

Mocksville 7, Randolph 6

Union 15, Concord 3

Stanly 9, Concord 6

Davidson 3, Rowan 2

Monday, July 13

Greensboro at Mount Airy

Union at Stanly

Tuesday, July 14

Kannapolis at Randolph

Concord at High Point

Wednesday, July 15

High Point at Randolph

Mount Airy at Rowan

Kannapolis at Davidson

Thursday, July 16

Greensboro at High Point

Mocksville at Mount Airy

Union at Rowan

Concord at Stanly

Friday, July 17

Randolph at Kannapolis

Davidson at Mocksville

High Point at Mount Airy

Union at Greensboro