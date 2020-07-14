expand
Ad Spot

July 14, 2020

Rowan County Sheriff’s investigators seize items from this Ford Escape, right, that was involved in a chase and subsequent two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grove Street and Old Mocksville Avenue. Shavonne Potts/Salisbury Post

Sheriff’s office: Accident occurred during search warrant execution

By Shavonne Potts

Published 7:01 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Rowan and federal investigators executing a search warrant Tuesday morning were nearly run over by someone not connected to the investigation, which led to a two-vehicle collision, said Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Ramsey.

Ramsey said Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigators and federal law enforcement executed a search warrant around 5:30 a.m. in the vicinity of North Long Street in Salisbury.

Investigators were still at the scene when a white Ford Escape almost struck the officers. Later in the morning, the same Ford sport utility vehicle collided with a gray passenger car at the intersection of Grove Street and Old Mocksville Avenue, just in front of Novant Health Professional Center in the 400 block of Old Mocksville Avenue.

Details were not released as to the apprehension of the driver, but Ramsey said the passenger, Tadarren Lashaud Mosley, was arrested.

Mosley, 20, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen goods, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay an officer.

He remains in the Rowan County jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Salisbury police and Rowan deputies blocked roads leading to the intersection as the two vehicles sat in the roadway until a tow truck arrived. Traffic was diverted to Woodson Street between the 200 and 300 block of Old Mocksville Avenue while investigators collected evidence from the Ford Escape.

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Rowan Sheriff’s Office looking into shooting of dog

Coronavirus

With 52 new positives, county sees second-highest increase of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Barbour Street home may not have been intended shooting target

Education

Schools buy 18,000 liters of hand sanitizer, view proposal for sanitation services

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Accident occurred during search warrant execution

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Man in stable condition after surgery, shooting

BREAKING NEWS

UPDATED: Rowan-Salisbury Schools will use two-group model for classes

Crime

Vandals destroy headstones at local church cemetery

Local

Passion Project: Local volunteers send mountain bikes to new heights at Salisbury Community Park

Coronavirus

NC still lacks plan for regular mass testing in nursing homes

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools opts not to preemptively suspend sports practice

Business

Commissioners allot COVID-19 funds for municipalities, vote to hire temporary accountant

Coronavirus

Rowan County follows state in trends on hospitalization disparity

Crime

Man faces litany of charges after burglary

Local

County announces cancellation of Autumn Jubilee

Crime

Masks, AC unit stolen from COVID-19 testing site.

Crime

Abandoned car found riddled with bullets near East Spencer

Elections

Political Notebook: Republican candidates stump for votes during NC GOP convention

Ask Us

Ask us: Will West Innes Street median follow Confederate monument’s removal?

News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead

Coronavirus

Rowan reports 18 positive new COVID-19-related cases, releases testing sites for week

Crime

Rockwell man charged with break-in, theft of vehicle equipment

Business

Chatham hedge fund will buy owner of Charlotte, Raleigh newspapers