expand
Ad Spot

July 14, 2020

Vandals uprooted nearly a dozen gravestones at Cedar Grove AME Zion Church sometime late last week. Some of the markers like this one date to the mid-1900s while others are even older. Shavonne Potts/Salisbury Post

Vandals destroy headstones at local church cemetery

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:15 am Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Vandals uprooted nearly a dozen gravestones at Cedar Grove AME Zion Church sometime late last week. Some of the markers like this one date to the mid-1900s while others are even older. Shavonne Potts/Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — Someone destroyed headstones at a local church cemetery causing about $10,000 worth of damage, said Rowan County Sheriff’s Capt. John Sifford.

Cedar Grove AME Zion Church, located in the Barber community, reported the vandalism on Friday and believes it occurred sometime overnight or early that morning. A deputy went to the church, located at 2430 Hildebrand Road, and spoke with church trustee William Cuthbertson who said he arrived Friday morning to mow the lawn and found someone had knocked over about 10 headstones.

Cuthbertson said the same thing happened three weeks ago when about seven headstones were broken. Some of the grave markers date to the 1800s, he said.

Cuthbertson noted that most of the damaged headstones were from older graves and estimated the damage at $1,000 each. Some headstones were uprooted while others were broken in half. The headstones were last known to be fine the night before.

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Rowan Sheriff’s Office looking into shooting of dog

Coronavirus

With 52 new positives, county sees second-highest increase of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Barbour Street home may not have been intended shooting target

Education

Schools buy 18,000 liters of hand sanitizer, view proposal for sanitation services

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Accident occurred during search warrant execution

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Man in stable condition after surgery, shooting

BREAKING NEWS

UPDATED: Rowan-Salisbury Schools will use two-group model for classes

Crime

Vandals destroy headstones at local church cemetery

Local

Passion Project: Local volunteers send mountain bikes to new heights at Salisbury Community Park

Coronavirus

NC still lacks plan for regular mass testing in nursing homes

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools opts not to preemptively suspend sports practice

Business

Commissioners allot COVID-19 funds for municipalities, vote to hire temporary accountant

Coronavirus

Rowan County follows state in trends on hospitalization disparity

Crime

Man faces litany of charges after burglary

Local

County announces cancellation of Autumn Jubilee

Crime

Masks, AC unit stolen from COVID-19 testing site.

Crime

Abandoned car found riddled with bullets near East Spencer

Elections

Political Notebook: Republican candidates stump for votes during NC GOP convention

Ask Us

Ask us: Will West Innes Street median follow Confederate monument’s removal?

News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead

Coronavirus

Rowan reports 18 positive new COVID-19-related cases, releases testing sites for week

Crime

Rockwell man charged with break-in, theft of vehicle equipment

Business

Chatham hedge fund will buy owner of Charlotte, Raleigh newspapers