Letter: Confederate soldiers didn’t have ‘dog in the fight’

As I rode by the monument today (June 25), perhaps for the last time, my thoughts were of my great grandfathers, three of whom were foot soldiers in the Confederate Army, and who, like me over one hundred years later, probably didn’t want to be there. And they certainly didn’t have any dog in the fight over slavery.

My memory is of honorable men who served when called.

Will a movement now call for a change of name for our nation’s capital? I stand forthright against such foolish mob rule.

— M.B. Blankenship Jr.

Woodleaf