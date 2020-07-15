expand
Ad Spot

July 15, 2020

Letter: Salisbury leaders deface town, make it less beautiful

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Since the Salisbury Post recently reported that “Fame” could be dismantled, I thought I would go downtown today (June 25) to take some final pictures of it.

My family moved to Salisbury when I was around 5, and I’ve always considered it my hometown. For me, removing this beautiful monument is like killing off an old and dear friend. Salisbury will never be the same without it, but I suppose that’s what a vocal and very unhappy group of people want (probably not a majority of people, but that hardly matters anymore). One wonders what they will attack once the monument is gone — probably the city itself because such people are never long appeased.

Salisbury is the country in microcosm, but I digress. It is sad that it has come to this, and I fear more sadness is yet to come. In its new location, the monument will almost certainly be destroyed, and city leaders who consigned it to that location are perfectly aware of this fact.

Salisbury will have to live with this decision, and I hope local leaders are sufficiently proud of themselves. They have defaced their town, making it a far less beautiful and distinctive place.

Kevin Wilson

China Grove

Comments

Health

Rowan ranks 73 out of 100 in state for overall health, says State of the County Health Report

China Grove

China Grove Y, Kannapolis open splash pads with limited capacity

Crime

Blotter: Rowan Sheriff’s Office looking into shooting of dog

Coronavirus

With 52 new positives, county sees second-highest increase of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Barbour Street home may not have been intended shooting target

Education

Schools buy 18,000 liters of hand sanitizer, view proposal for sanitation services

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Accident occurred during search warrant execution

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Man in stable condition after surgery, shooting

BREAKING NEWS

UPDATED: Rowan-Salisbury Schools will use two-group model for classes

Crime

Vandals destroy headstones at local church cemetery

Local

Passion Project: Local volunteers send mountain bikes to new heights at Salisbury Community Park

Coronavirus

NC still lacks plan for regular mass testing in nursing homes

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools opts not to preemptively suspend sports practice

Business

Commissioners allot COVID-19 funds for municipalities, vote to hire temporary accountant

Coronavirus

Rowan County follows state in trends on hospitalization disparity

Crime

Man faces litany of charges after burglary

Local

County announces cancellation of Autumn Jubilee

Crime

Masks, AC unit stolen from COVID-19 testing site.

Crime

Abandoned car found riddled with bullets near East Spencer

Elections

Political Notebook: Republican candidates stump for votes during NC GOP convention

Ask Us

Ask us: Will West Innes Street median follow Confederate monument’s removal?

News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead

Coronavirus

Rowan reports 18 positive new COVID-19-related cases, releases testing sites for week