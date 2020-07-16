expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2020

400 teachers tune in for Q&A session with superintendent

By Carl Blankenship

Published 4:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020

By Carl Blankenship
carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY – On Thursday, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Lynn Moody hosted a webinar to speak to county teachers about their concerns heading into the reopening of schools on Aug. 17.

About 400 teachers attended the meeting, and moderators for elementary, middle and high school picked out popular questions from the chat to pose to Moody.

Moody started the meeting by saying she would not be able to answer every question because the district does not have all the answers yet, though Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to choose a mix of in-person and online learning was a relief because it gave some direction. Locally, Rowan-Salisbury Schools will begin with a split model. Half of students will attend classes on Monday and Tuesday, while the other half will attend on Thursday Friday, with virtual learning between. The model complies with a Tuesday decision by Gov. Roy Cooper that will require a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

During discussion, Moody noted 1,800 students have now enrolled in the district’s virtual K-8 — about 10% of the district’s student population. That would make it the largest school in the district. High school students also have the option to enroll virtually through their schools.

One question posed to Moody asked why the district is not opting for all virtual learning when the number of cases is still rising. Moody noted statements from entities like the American Academy of Pediatrics about the social and educational benefits of returning children to schools.

Moody used a student who struggles with asthma and has family affected by COVID-19 who has opted to attend virtually and another who is ready to get back into the classroom as examples of the models meeting the needs of different students. She emphasized the importance of students following the safety guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing because, while students may want to socialize in the same way as they always have, continuing to host classes in person will depend on their cooperation

“The more help and support we have from our children, the more likely we will be able to stay in school,” Moody said.

Signs will mark hallways as one way, and Moody said the district is working on getting 6-foot markers as well. One-way traffic in hallways may impact class change times. Teachers will be given face shields in addition to their masks to use as they see fit.

Moody said the district is asking for a full-year commitment to virtual school for those who have signed up. Changing to a traditional school during the year would require parents to go through the same process as if they were moving a student between traditional schools.

The virtual school is a real, separate school. It will be based out of Horizons Unlimited, and Horizons Director Amy Pruitt is the principal. The district is also hiring to staff the school and placing a priority on current employees.

Moody also said the district is working on helping school employees with childcare. At one point during the webinar, she said some of her answers are vague because the district is still working out details.

When asked about what instruction will look like, Moody outlined how teams will plan together each Wednesday. She suggested instructional days in school may be used to introduce concepts to students, who can then be given resources to help them with work for the rest of the week.

Moody thanked the teachers for their patience.

Comments

Local

City says ‘go-ahead’ needed from UDC for next steps in monument relocation

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with meth possession following search warrant execution

Coronavirus

GOP convention plans for Florida shrink as virus surges

Local

Police department employee in Mocksville on leave after Facebook post about George Floyd

Crime

Alleged MS-13 gang member in Salisbury arrested in national operation

Coronavirus

Amid weeks-long trend of double-digit positives, active cases decrease in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Jury trials delayed further as new face covering requirement implemented

Coronavirus

400 teachers tune in for Q&A session with superintendent

Crime

Police K-9 tracks suspect to local apartment after foot chase

Business

Novant Health distributes tele-ICU carts to Rowan, other medical centers

Education

Livingstone offering incentive for local students

Education

Livingstone College professor selected as scholar-in-residence at Oxford summer institute

Education

RSS students will eat free when they go back to school

Local

Rowan County gun purchase permits reach record levels

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Two RCCC students named N.C. State Goodnight Scholars

Business

Smaller businesses faced difficulties in receiving PPP loans

Local

Spencer looks at reworking ordinances amid new state mandates

Coronavirus

Midweek COVID-19 increase comes with big improvements in recoveries, hospitalizations

Local

Rowan sheriff’s detective, trooper help free woman from burning car

Coronavirus

New single-family development in Landis to be considered at Aug. 3 meeting

Crime

Attempted vehicle break-ins reported at local heating, air business

Local

Inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19 at Albemarle Correctional Institution

News

NC High School Athletic Association delays start of fall sports