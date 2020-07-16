Alleged MS-13 gang member in Salisbury arrested in national operation

Members of the MS-13 and their associates used and threatened to use physical violence against various individuals, including members of rival criminal organizations and MS-13 members who violated the “enterprise’s” rules, a news release said. Additionally, during the execution of court-authorized search and seizure warrants at the residences of both Blanco, of Salisbury, and Gonzalez, of Charlotte, law enforcement agents and officers recovered evidence that included machetes, firearms, ammunition, narcotics, and MS-13 related paraphernalia.

Torres, according to a statement from the Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration, was the leader of the Sailors Locos Salvatruchas Westside, or Sailors Clique. He was also in direct communication with high-ranking MS-13 leaders in El Salvador.

Members of the Sailors clique coordinated with members of the Hollywood clique to carry out the murders.

Torres and others allegedly were involved in the April 2016 murder of 19-year-old Oscar Acosta, a suspected member of the rival 18th Street Gang. MS-13 members lured Acosta to a wooded area near an elementary school in Brentwood, NY. The Brentwood resident, who came to the U.S. from El Salvador, was beaten until he was unconscious, his body dismembered with a machete and dumped in a shallow grave. According to the DEA, Torres allegedly ordered a “green light,” or authorization, to kill Acosta and assigned specific roles for others to plan and carry out the murder.

Sosa-Guevara, who is said to be the leader of a violent sect of MS 13 called the Long Island Hollywood Clique, was sentenced in February to 24 years to life in prison for murder and conspiracy in connection with the death of Angel Soler. It was reported that Sosa-Guevara ordered the murder of the teen, the DEA statement said.

Soler, 15, was a suspected 18th Street gang member, and Sosa-Guevara allegedly ordered his murder. Lopez-Morales and other MS-13 members allegedly carried out the murder, luring Soler to a wooded lot near Milburn Creek in Roosevelt, NY to smoke marijuana. The group attacked Soler with machetes and a pickaxe, and buried his body in a shallow grave. The following day, MS-13 members went back to lay cement over Soler’s body to better conceal it.

Sosa-Guevara allegedly reported to gang leaders in El Salvador and the United States.

Additionally, Sosa-Guevara, acting in concert with others, reportedly planned the murder of an alleged MS-13 member who was believed to have been disloyal to the gang and ordered the movement of weapons to Maryland for the purposes of that murder.

The group of men are also accused of the 2016 murder of a Kerin Pineda, another teen who was said to have been a member of the 18th Street Gang.

Torres allegedly ordered the killing of Pineda, according to the DEA statement. Members of the Sailors clique coordinated with members of the Hollywood clique and devised the plan. In May 2016, MS-13 members, armed with machetes, lured Pineda to a secluded wooded area near the Merrick-Freeport border in New York. Torres, Lopez-Morales and Sosa-Guevara allegedly acted as lookouts for police and stayed in contact with the MS-13 members in the woods while they waited for Pineda. When Pineda arrived, he was surrounded and violently attacked by the MS-13 members.

Pineda’s body was mutilated with a machete and he was found a year after being reported missing.

The men allegedly attempted to kill two others in 2016. Those men are listed in indictments only as John Doe No. 1 and John Doe No. 2. During an attack, John Doe No. 1, was shot in the leg. Another victim, identified in the indictment as John Doe No. 2, was shot and slashed in the head, face and arms. John Doe No. 2 sustained disfiguring injuries, but survived the attack.

According to the court documents, the men are responsible for the 2018 machete slaying of 19-year-old Josue Amaya-Leonor, who was lured to a secluded wooded area to smoke marijuana. Once there, he was allegedly surrounded by the machete-wielding MS-13 members and was struck repeatedly and killed.