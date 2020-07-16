expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2020

Livingstone offering incentive for local students

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 16, 2020

SALISBURY – Livingstone College is offering a special incentive for students who live within a 50-mile radius of its campus.

Qualified freshmen attending Livingstone College already receive a $3,000 incentive grant, but for the 2020 fall semester, the college is adding an additional $1,000 to the award for a total savings of $4,000.

The college is also waiving the requirement that freshmen must live on campus in order to qualify for the grant.

“This pandemic has caused economic hardships on families, and students are considering not pursuing their educational plans due to financial and health reasons,” said Livingstone President Jimmy Jenkins said. “As a local option for higher learning, we’re announcing incentives that could make the choice easier for students to not defer their undergraduate studies and consider staying close to home.”

By waiving the freshmen housing requirement, students can opt to stay at home or live on campus. The choice is theirs.

Registration is currently under way at Livingstone now through September, as classes are expected to begin Sept. 10. There are also early-bird incentives for registration as well. Visit www.livingstone.edu to register and for more information.

“This incentive package is another way Livingstone exemplifies that we are always resilient, relevant and ready,” said Anthony Davis, vice president of Institutional Advancement and chief operating officer. “It is a demonstration of our commitment to accommodate the student population we serve.”

Founded by a group of AME Zion ministers to educate newly-freed slaves, Livingstone provides business, liberal arts, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, teacher education and workforce development programs for students.

For 141 years, the doors of Livingstone College have been open to men and women regardless of race, national or ethnic origin. However, the mission of Livingstone College has remained consistent – providing educational opportunity for young men and women regardless of their socio-economic status.

For admissions questions, email tbaldwin@livingstone.edu or call (704) 216-6001.

Comments

Education

Livingstone offering incentive for local students

Education

Livingstone College professor selected as scholar-in-residence at Oxford summer institute

Education

RSS students will eat free when they go back to school

Local

Rowan County gun purchase permits reach record levels

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Two RCCC students named N.C. State Goodnight Scholars

Business

Smaller businesses faced difficulties in receiving PPP loans

Local

Spencer looks at reworking ordinances amid new state mandates

Coronavirus

Midweek COVID-19 increase comes with big improvements in recoveries, hospitalizations

Local

Rowan sheriff’s detective, trooper help free woman from burning car

Coronavirus

New single-family development in Landis to be considered at Aug. 3 meeting

Crime

Attempted vehicle break-ins reported at local heating, air business

Local

Inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19 at Albemarle Correctional Institution

News

NC High School Athletic Association delays start of fall sports

Education

Tell us what you think about public school plans for fall

Health

Rowan ranks 73 out of 100 in state for overall health, says State of the County Health Report

China Grove

China Grove Y, Kannapolis open splash pads with limited capacity

Local

Duke Energy adds Spencer site to inventory of potential industrial locations

Crime

Blotter: Rowan Sheriff’s Office looking into shooting of dog

Coronavirus

With 52 new positives, county sees second-highest increase of COVID-19 cases

Crime

Barbour Street home may not have been intended shooting target

Education

Schools buy 18,000 liters of hand sanitizer, view proposal for sanitation services

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Accident occurred during search warrant execution

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Man in stable condition after surgery, shooting