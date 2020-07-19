Blotter: Kannapolis man arrested for felony counts of rape, indecent acts with children

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man was arrested on Saturday for felony counts of first degree statutory rape, statutory rape of a child and two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Jimmy Guzman, 28, was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop while being placed under arrest by a Kannapolis police officer for outstanding warrants.

The warrants state Guzman engaged in vaginal intercourse with a child who was, at the time, 15 years or younger.

Additionally, Guzman faces two felony charges of indecent liberties with a child after he attempted to take immoral, improper and indecent liberties with a victim aged 16 years or younger, with one alleged incident taking place in November and another in December. The second charge of indecent liberties with a child allegedly involved a victim younger than 13 years old.

Guzman’s charge of felony statutory rape references a victim younger than 16 years old at the time.

Additionally, Guzman was arrested on the misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, simple possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked, not-impaired.

Guzman was issued a $100,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other crime reports:

Marcus Dontreil Chambers, 28, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with felony counts of breaking and entering terrorize/injure, possession of firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen vehicle and two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on the misdemeanor charges of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He faces a $50,000 bond.

James Eric Slone, 28, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with a felony count of hit and run after a serious injury or death. Slone allegedly failed to stop the vehicle he was driving that was involved in a crash that injured someone.

Richard David Joplin Jr., 44, of Salisbury was charged Friday with a felony conspiracy charge after allegedly conspiring with two others to use 11 known counterfeit $100 bills at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

Tanner Walton Shelton, 29, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with a felony count of possessing methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing marijuana paraphernalia, possessing up to half an ounce of marijuana and assault by pointing a gun. The warrant states Shelton allegedly pointed a small black revolver handgun at someone.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.