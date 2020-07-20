expand
July 20, 2020

Cornelius woman charged with striking, killing pedestrian with car in Kannapolis

By Staff Report

Published 4:58 pm Monday, July 20, 2020

KANNAPOLIS — A Cornelius woman faces felony death by motor vehicle charges after she allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian with her car early Monday morning.

Taylor Grace Walczak, 22, was traveling east at about 5:23 a.m. in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix when she struck Jeremiah Devante Williams, 26, of Concord, who was walking east on Barr Road, Kannapolis Police said. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Walczack was impaired while operating the vehicle, and she also faces a charge of driving while impaired.

She is currently being held on a $102,500 bond.

