Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention canceled

GRANITE QUARRY — The Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers’ Convention scheduled for Oct. 10, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19. This would have been the 54th consecutive year for the event, according to a statement.

The event brings old-time bluegrass musicians and fans from several states to Granite Quarry. Plans are to resume next year on Oct. 9, 2021. The club is pursuing other fundraising opportunities to help offset the loss of revenue from the convention.

Proceeds from the Fiddlers’ Convention are donated to many causes, such as, East Rowan area schools, Boys & Girls Homes of N.C., Junior Civitan clubs, the Civitan Scholars Banquet, Nazareth Child & Family Connection, college scholarships, Special Olympics, Relay for Life, rescue squad, Rowan Homes, Rowan Helping Ministries, Victory Junction Gang Camp, N.C. Veterans Home, bingo and citizenship trophies.

The Granite Quarry Club is also a supporter of the Civitan Research Center at the University of Alabama — Birmingham Medical Center where research on developmental and cognitive disabilities is conducted.

The Granite Quarry Civitan Club thanks the area sponsors of previous Fiddlers’ Conventions and invites businesses and individuals to support the above charitable causes by sending donations to the Granite Quarry Civitan Club, PO Box 501, Granite Quarry, NC 28072.

The Granite Quarry Civitan Club is open to anyone in the Granite Quarry area and normally meets on the first and third Thursday at the Legion Building in Granite Quarry at 7 pm. The club email address is gqcivitan@gmail.com and the club webpage is www.facebook.com/gqcivitan.