expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2020

NC3 baseball: Rowan drops two at Randolph

By Mike London

Published 11:21 am Monday, July 20, 2020

Rowan County pitcher Casey Gouge (22) lost for the first time this summer on Sunday. Photo Credit: Sean Meyers

Staff report

ASHEBORO — Rowan County’s NC3 baseball team struggled on Sunday and lost two games to Randolph County at McCrary Park.

Randolph shelled Rowan 13-3 in six innings in the opener, a game that counted in the league standings.

Rowan lefty Casey Gouge has been outstanding this summer, but he had a short night.

Rowan (15-6, 6-4) got run-scoring singles in the top of the second from Dylan Driver and Charlie Klingler to briefly grab a 2-1 lead, but Randolph’s five-run bottom of the second proved decisive.

The big inning against Gouge started with a single and a hit batsman. No. 8 hitter Alex Martinez’s sacrifice bunt set everything up. A walk loaded the bases, and Randolph was back to the top of the lineup. Tatum Marsh’s two-run single put Randolph ahead to stay. Harris Jackson followed with a booming double.

“I got behind in the count against good hitters,” Gouge said. “Then I came in with fastballs, they were looking them, and they hit some balls hard.”

Tatum Marsh had hits in his last four at-bats and drove in four runs. Jackson, who hit a two-run homer in the fourth after Rowan turned to the bullpen, had three hits and four RBIs. Blake Marsh smacked a solo homer in the sixth to trigger a four-run inning that brought on the 10-run rule.  Easton Morgan had two hits and scored three runs.

Rowan managed only five hits against Braxton Davis, who started and finished for Randolph. Driver, who has been red-hot, had two of them

•••

In the non-league game that followed, Rowan played a lot of people but stayed in the game by turning three double plays.

Rowan just couldn’t get the big hit and left the bases loaded in the first, second and seventh innings. In all, Rowan left 12 men on in a seven-inning game.

Rowan received five walks in the first two innings but could only get two runs. Ryan Street had a run-scoring single. Mattox Henderson walked with the bases loaded.

It was a see-saw affair and was 4-all heading to the bottom of the fifth. That’s when Randolph put together a five-run inning with only two hits. Rowan relievers walked five in that inning and also hit a batter.

The key blow in the game was Parker LaPlant’s two-run double in the fifth that snapped the 4-all tie.

Down 9-4 going to the sixth, Rowan scored three times. That inning included doubles by Zeb Burns and Richard Prange.

Dawson Davis, second of four Randolph pitchers, earned the win. Morgan got the save, ending the game with a strikeout with the bases loaded.

Kaleb Burleyson, second of the five Rowan hurlers, took the loss. Burleyson walked the lead-off man in the fifth. He scored the run that put Randolph ahead to stay.

Jonathan Spry started on the mound and did well the first two innings. After two miscues, Randolph broke through against Spry with three unearned runs in the third.

Rowan tied the game at 3-all and again at 4-all prior to Randolph’s decisive fifth.

Caden Hudson got a start in center field and had two doubles to lead Rowan’s offense. Burns got on base four times. Driver had two more hits.

Rowan slipped into fourth place in the standings, with Randolph (12-9, 7-4) moving up to third behind frontrunners High Point and Lexington-Davidson.

Rowan gets back at it on Monday night at Newman Park against Kannapolis.

Game 1

 Rowan       021  000     — 3   5  1

 Randolph 150  214     — 13   15 4

W — B. Davis. L — Gouge (3-1).

HR  — Randolph: Jackson, Blake Marsh.

Game 2

Rowan         200  113  0   — 7   10   2

Randolph   003  150  x   — 9   8    1

W — D. Davis. L — Burleyson (0-1). S — Morgan.

HR – None.

 

 

Comments

Crime

Cornelius woman charged with striking, killing pedestrian with car in Kannapolis

Crime

Charlotte man charged with weapons and drug offenses

Local

Three Rivers Land Trust will transfer land to fill Uwharrie Trail gap

Crime

Man accused of domestic assault, drug possession, stolen vehicle

Ask Us

Ask Us: Council not considering Confederate Avenue street renaming

Local

Salisbury city council will discuss tear gas ban, diversity mural downtown

Business

Political Notebook: Sen. Carl Ford visits White House, meets President Trump

Elections

At South Carolina political rally, rapper Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman

Coronavirus

County sees another modest increase in cases; releases testing site information

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man arrested for felony counts of rape, indecent acts with children

Education

Parents, locals react to Rowan-Salisbury school reopening plans

Health

Locals hopeful program will help mitigate fresh food insecurity

Education

Lots still undecided about pre-K during coming school year

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ Smith to lead United Way campaign

Business

Commissioners to hold special meeting for potential airport lease, COVID-19 funds

Coronavirus

County breaks month-long streak of double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases

Elections

‘We see patriotism’: Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake attracts hundreds

Books

Not waiting for tomorrow: Artist with Salisbury ties publishes children’s book

Business

‘No contact, no pressure’: Gerry Wood dealerships partner with new contactless test driving platform

Local

Photos: Hundreds gather for Trump boat parade on High Rock Lake

Education

Byrd-Clark, Cox, Hightower first to file for school board

News

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Nation/World

Millions of students won’t be returning to classes in fall

News

State’s unemployment rate falls to 7.6% in June