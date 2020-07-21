expand
July 21, 2020

Police: No foul play after father, son found dead in car

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:10 am Tuesday, July 21, 2020

SALISBURY — No foul play is suspected after a father and his adult son were found dead in a vehicle, according to detective Russ DeSantis.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Rachel Lane, of of Gaskey Road, just after 6 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found two men inside the vehicle — later identified as William McArthur Young Sr., 63, and his 35-year-old son, William McArthur Young Jr.

DeSantis said it’s believed the father had a medical issue and his son, who is autistic, was unable to get out of vehicle. Police believe the son likely died as a result of the heat.

The vehicle was not running and was still sitting in their driveway. The mother of William Young Jr. arrived to the home to pick him up and made the discovery.

It’s believed the father and son died sometime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., DeSantis said.

A definitive cause of death is pending an autopsy with the medical examiner’s office.

