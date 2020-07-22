Area Sports Briefs: Nelson leads Kannapolis Towelers to victory

From staff reports

The Kannapolis Towelers won 7-6 against Union County in a rain-shortened game on Wednesday.

Luke Nelson hit a grand slam and drove in six runs for the Towelers. Chase Drinkard pitched five innings for the win. Jake Cunningham hit a homer for Union County. ••• Concord held a big lead in a lightning-delayed game against Davidson County on Wednesday. Stanly and High Point were suspended by rain. ••• Randolph County held off Greensboro 17-16 on Wednesday. Harris Jackson and Caleb Walker homered for Randolph. Isaiah Rhem had four hits for High Greensboro.

College athletics

The board of directors at the Peach Belt Conference announced alterations to the fall sports schedules on Wednesday.

Per the announcement, competition for UNC Pembroke’s cross country, golf, soccer and volleyball teams will not get under way earlier than Oct. 1.

The dates for the official start of practices for fall sports teams have yet to be announced.