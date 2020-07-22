expand
Ad Spot

July 22, 2020

Letter: Food Lion needs to fix ordering problem

By Post Letters

Published 2:39 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020

I hope someone up the Food Lion chain of command will read this and act upon a situation I am facing.

I cannot reach anyone by phone who can solve my problem. I have been trying for six weeks to place an online pick-up order, but the Food Lion/Instacart websites block me. I do not go in any store; I am a special needs drive-up shopper. I have talked with customer service reps until I am blue in the face.

Because the online platform does not work, Food Lion, and Rowan County residents who work at Food Lion, are losing millions of dollars because the system is lousy. I live in Asheboro and use other grocery stores to purchase my food; I had been a loyal Food Lion customer.

Corporate Food Lion employees have told me they routinely get phone calls where Instacart wants a code and the customer never receives it. The system needs to be fixed. So do it.

— Greta Lint

Asheboro

Comments

Crime

Salisbury man faces drug charges after traffic checkpoint

Education

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx reopening with blended model, virtual option

Local

City talks next steps for diversity mural downtown, delays tear gas ban

Education

School board makes purchases for reopening schools

Local

Fire department comes out on top in ice cream battle against police

Business

Commissioners agree to terms with new tenant at county-owned airport

Coronavirus

Rowan reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

Crime

Apparel company reports theft of $150,000 worth of T-shirts

Local

Police: No foul play after father, son found dead in car

Education

Carson student will go the distance to raise money, awareness for hospital that helped injured uncle

Coronavirus

New death, large increase follows weekend slowdown in new cases

Education

School board OKs plan for alternating in-person instruction days

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention canceled

Local

Possible microbursts in southern Rowan County

Crime

Cornelius woman charged with striking, killing pedestrian with car in Kannapolis

Crime

Charlotte man charged with weapons and drug offenses

Local

Three Rivers Land Trust will transfer land to fill Uwharrie Trail gap

Crime

Man accused of domestic assault, drug possession, stolen vehicle

Ask Us

Ask Us: Council not considering Confederate Avenue street renaming

Local

Salisbury City Council will discuss tear gas ban, diversity mural downtown

Business

Political Notebook: Sen. Carl Ford visits White House, meets President Trump

Elections

At South Carolina political rally, rapper Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman

Coronavirus

County sees another modest increase in cases; releases testing site information

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man arrested for felony counts of rape, indecent acts with children