expand
Ad Spot

July 22, 2020

One Love Services provides free mental health help amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020

SALISBURY — Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health services are important, says Steve Wideman, who runs a company called One Love Services. 

Through grants provided by the United Way and the city of Salisbury, Wideman and One Love Services are able to provide free mental health and substance abuse services to locals. The company started in Salisbury by providing residential treatment services and it’s adapted and spread as needs have changed and grown. 

“Right now, there are a lot of people that are unemployed, individuals who can’t afford to continue paying their insurance,” Wideman said. “And if you are unemployed and do not have benefits, it’s harder to access services. Sometimes, people are just struggling to make sure their bills are getting paid … Now, we are able to serve those individuals as well.”

Wideman, who first came to Salisbury in the 1980s to play football and go to school at Livingstone College, says that people will face problems like homelessness as a result of COVID-19, but it’s often mental health issues that need to be addressed first before other items. 

“Sometimes, in order to get that roof over their head, they have to get their mental health together,” Wideman said.

The company’s no-cost services are made possible through the Rowan County United Way’s community impact model, which raised about $1.5 million in 2019 to fund mental health, substance abuse, healthy lifestyles and basic needs programs. One Love Services received $175,000 in funding from the 2019 campaign and is set to receive another, slightly smaller grant in 2021 after this year’s campaign. The city of Salisbury added $20,000 from coronavirus relief funding from the federal government.

“Through a combination of the United Way and city’s CDBG funds, we are able to provide services to anybody that has a need,” he said.

One Love Services has offices at 121 W. Council Street. It provides walk-in assessments; around-the-clock outpatient services that include toxicology, psychiatric evaluation, therapy for ages 2 until death; medication management, among other things; and a 24-hour call line for Rowan County. And it’s forming partnerships that extend beyond mental health, so that its clients aren’t faced with sorting out where to go next. Wideman can also offer limited help with medication.

When the United Way announced its grant award in May, Board President Seth Waller said the organization found a highly effective company that “will fill a major deficit for Rowan County all while directly impacting the mental health funding priority.” Deputy Police Chief Shon Barnes said the agency had taken the lead in “funding and supporting community organizations seeking to have an impact on mental health and substance abuse.”

It’s model in Salisbury will be based on what’s worked in its other locations, including Morganton and Charlotte, where it has a lab. 

Because of the coronavirus, some people may not be comfortable leaving their homes to seek mental health services, Wideman said. Others may not have transportation to get to the company’s downtown offices. Wideman says One Love Services is able to help with both of those situations, whether it’s through video conferences or transportation to his office.

For more information about the company, visit oneloveservicces.com, call 980-330-7000 during normal business hours or 980-867-1669 24 hours per day.

Comments

Business

One Love Services provides free mental health help amid COVID-19 pandemic

Crime

Salisbury man faces drug charges after traffic checkpoint

Education

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx reopening with blended model, virtual option

Local

City talks next steps for diversity mural downtown, delays tear gas ban

Education

School board makes purchases for reopening schools

Local

Fire department comes out on top in ice cream battle against police

Business

Commissioners agree to terms with new tenant at county-owned airport

Coronavirus

Rowan reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

Crime

Apparel company reports theft of $150,000 worth of T-shirts

Local

Police: No foul play after father, son found dead in car

Education

Carson student will go the distance to raise money, awareness for hospital that helped injured uncle

Coronavirus

New death, large increase follows weekend slowdown in new cases

Education

School board OKs plan for alternating in-person instruction days

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention canceled

Local

Possible microbursts in southern Rowan County

Crime

Cornelius woman charged with striking, killing pedestrian with car in Kannapolis

Crime

Charlotte man charged with weapons and drug offenses

Local

Three Rivers Land Trust will transfer land to fill Uwharrie Trail gap

Crime

Man accused of domestic assault, drug possession, stolen vehicle

Ask Us

Ask Us: Council not considering Confederate Avenue street renaming

Local

Salisbury City Council will discuss tear gas ban, diversity mural downtown

Business

Political Notebook: Sen. Carl Ford visits White House, meets President Trump

Elections

At South Carolina political rally, rapper Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman

Coronavirus

County sees another modest increase in cases; releases testing site information