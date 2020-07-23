expand
July 23, 2020

Education briefs

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 23, 2020

RCCC trustee elected to state executive board

SALISBURY – Pat Horton, a member of the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees, has been elected to serve on the Executive Board of the North Carolina Association of Community College Trustees.

Horton’s four-year term runs from July 1 until June 30, 2024. She represents Region 2, made up of 16 counties including Rowan and Cabarrus.

The board supports the NCACCT, the professional association that assists approximately 800 trustees from North Carolina’s 58 community colleges. The association provides advocacy and trustee training across the state, lobbies for community college budget priorities during North Carolina legislative sessions, and facilitates collaboration and communication with partners including the State Board of Community Colleges, community college presidents, and the N.C. Community College System office.

“I believe strongly in the mission of community colleges, and I am honored to serve on the Executive Board of the North Carolina Association of Community College Trustees,” Horton said. “The work of community colleges truly does transform lives.”

Horton is Regional President of Uwharrie Bank and previously served as President and CEO of Cabarrus Bank & Trust Company.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Pat Horton as a valued member of our Board of Trustees and as former chair of our Foundation Board, and she will be an asset to the Executive Board at the state level as they move forward with the important work of the state’s community colleges,” RCCC President Carol Spalding said. “She is an active advocate for community colleges and our efforts to drive personal and community prosperity.”

Communities in Schools of Rowan County announces its School Tools Drive

Communities in Schools of Rowan County works each year to collect essential school supplies in various locations throughout Rowan County. This year’s School Tools Drive runs from July 30 through Aug. 31. Supplies can also be dropped off at the Communities In Schools office in the Gateway Building, 204 East Innes St.

Donations of book bags, filler paper, binders, pencils, earbuds, rulers, wirebound notebooks, composition books, crayons and colored pencils will be donated to children in need of supplies. Personal hygiene items are also appreciated, including face masks, hand sanitizer, boxes of tissues and wipes.

Last year, participating businesses and organizations included F&M Bank, First Bank, SunTrust Bank, Smart Start Rowan, Trinity Living Center, Trinity Oaks, Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, Salisbury Elks Lodge 699, Pray Rowan, Church Women United, Rowan County Literacy Council, First Presbyterian
Church, City of Salisbury offices, Novant Health, Food Lion Corporate Offices, and Freightliner.

Contact Dr. Ron Turbyfill, Executive Director of Communities In Schools to arrange pickup of collected supplies at 704-797-0210 or ron@cisrowan.org. Communities In Schools of Rowan County is a community impact agency of United Way of Rowan County.

Supply drive Aug. 8 for Knox Middle School teachers

A supply drive for Knox Middle School teachers is being held Aug. 8 from 4-7 p.m. at 1625 W. Park Road.

Items needed include hand sanitizer, wipes, tissues, disposable masks, Lysol, pencils, paper, pens, crayons and scissors, or other school supplies. The event is sponsored by Kweenish Apparel, Live Life Fresh Apparel, Gen Up, Woman Up and Man Up Monday.

For more information, email theperfecthand4@gmail.com.

 

