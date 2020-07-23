expand
July 23, 2020

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies receive law enforcement certifications

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:16 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020

The following officers with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office recently received certifications:

• Sgt. Marielle Hare has been with the agency for 13 years and received an advanced detective certification.

• Justin Miller has been in law enforcement for a total of 12 years and eight months, of which three years and five months have been with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, eight with Rockwell Police Department and one year and three months with Salisbury Police Department. Miller received an advanced law enforcement officer certification.

• Tracey Coble has been with the sheriff’s office for 12 years and seven months and received an advanced law enforcement certification.

• Taylor Epperson has been with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for eight years and three months and has received an intermediate detective certification.

• Adam Ratledge has been with the sheriff’s office for two years and eight months and received an intermediate law enforcement officer certification.

• Tyler Bare has been in law enforcement for a total of four years and eight months. Of that time, two years and 11 months has been with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office and one year and nine months with Lexington Police Department. Bare received an intermediate law enforcement officer certification.

• Patrick Davis has been in law enforcement for a total of seven years and 10 months. Of that time, five years and 11 months were with the Kannapolis Police Department. One year and 10 months were with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Davis received an intermediate law enforcement officer certification.

• Dalton Miller has been with the sheriff’s office for four years and seven months and received an intermediate law enforcement officer certification.

• Joseph Scrip has been with the agency for two years and eight months and, prior to that, with Salisbury Police for three years and 10 months. Scrip received an intermediate law enforcement officer certification.

