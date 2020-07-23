expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2020

Sheriff’s office charges man with obtaining narcotics over dark web, distributing them

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:37 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces multiple drug related charges after he was arrested by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigators at a local hotel.

Wesley Tyler McKeehan, 33, of the 6200 block of Grandeur Drive, was charged Tuesday with four counts of felony trafficking in heroin or opium, three counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance schedule II.

His arrest came as a result of a tip, said Capt. John Sifford. The sheriff’s special investigations and crime reduction unit responded to the Affordable Suites, at 1305 Julian Road, where McKeehan was staying.

According to investigators, McKeehan was buying and selling narcotics and moved products across the United States via local shipping services. He allegedly obtained the narcotics on the dark web. Investigators said that requires specific software, configurations and other authorizations to access.

McKeehan allegedly was in possession of nine grams of heroin, 43 grams of ecstasy, 55 grams of MDMA, 16 dosages of LSD, four grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of oxycontin and 25 grams of amphetamine.

Investigators also seized $3,850 from the hotel room.

He has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Comments

Crime

Sheriff’s office charges man with obtaining narcotics over dark web, distributing them

Local

How to beat the heat during ongoing summer temperatures

Local

August issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs

Education

Elementary student starts contest to encourage COVID-19 safety

News Main

NC3 baseball: Only a matter of time for Gouge

Crime

Blotter: July 22

News

Trump deploys more federal agents under ‘law-and-order’ push

News

US labs buckle amid testing surge; World virus cases top 15 million

Coronavirus

Rowan’s COVID-19 deaths continue to grow outside of nursing homes

Local

After two years, Spencer smooths out its bumpy Fourth Street ride

Business

With deficit building, city looks for ways to help customers with utility bills

Business

One Love Services provides free mental health help amid COVID-19 pandemic

Crime

Salisbury man faces drug charges after traffic checkpoint

Education

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx reopening with blended model, virtual option

Local

City talks next steps for diversity mural downtown, delays tear gas ban

Education

School board makes purchases for reopening schools

Local

Fire department comes out on top in ice cream battle against police

Business

Commissioners agree to terms with new tenant at county-owned airport

Coronavirus

Rowan reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

Crime

Apparel company reports theft of $150,000 worth of T-shirts

Local

Police: No foul play after father, son found dead in car

Education

Carson student will go the distance to raise money, awareness for hospital that helped injured uncle