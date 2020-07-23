Sheriff’s office charges man with obtaining narcotics over dark web, distributing them

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces multiple drug related charges after he was arrested by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigators at a local hotel.

Wesley Tyler McKeehan, 33, of the 6200 block of Grandeur Drive, was charged Tuesday with four counts of felony trafficking in heroin or opium, three counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance schedule II.

His arrest came as a result of a tip, said Capt. John Sifford. The sheriff’s special investigations and crime reduction unit responded to the Affordable Suites, at 1305 Julian Road, where McKeehan was staying.

According to investigators, McKeehan was buying and selling narcotics and moved products across the United States via local shipping services. He allegedly obtained the narcotics on the dark web. Investigators said that requires specific software, configurations and other authorizations to access.

McKeehan allegedly was in possession of nine grams of heroin, 43 grams of ecstasy, 55 grams of MDMA, 16 dosages of LSD, four grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of oxycontin and 25 grams of amphetamine.

Investigators also seized $3,850 from the hotel room.

He has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.