Ministerial Alliance Salisbury-Rowan

Each year the United Ministerial Alliance of Salisbury-Rowan gives scholarships to deserving recent high school graduates who meet the organization’s guidelines and whose pastor is a member of the organization. This year there were two students who met the criteria and who and each received a $600 scholarship to the college or university where they have been accepted.

Rashida Price, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Price and graduate of Carson High School, will be attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she plans to major in arts administration and later set up her own studio

Ryanna Holland, a graduate of North Rowan High School and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Holland, will be attending North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University where she plans to major in biology with the intention of becoming a physician’s assistant.

2020 Randall Gore Memorial Scholarship Recipients