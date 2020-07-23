Vehicle chase comes to end with use of stop sticks in China Grove

CHINA GROVE — A vehicle chase initiated by the Salisbury Police Department ended in China Grove with stop sticks deployed, according to Lt. David Walther.

Walther, of the China Grove Police Department, said the chase began Wednesday night and came to a conclusion when the vehicle was disabled. The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, ran from the scene. Walther said the man was not located during a nighttime search.

He was found on N.C. 152 West, near Miller Road, on Thursday morning when day shift officers with the China Grove Police Department began a search. No other details were available.