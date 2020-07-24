expand
Area Sports Briefs: A.L. Brown’s Hagler heading to S.C.

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 24, 2020
From staff reports
Todd Hagler, long-time strength and conditioning coach at A.L. Brown, is headed to River Bluff High School in Lexington, S.C.
Hagler joined A.L. Brown’s football staff in 2000, working under coach Ron Massey. He’s coached some on both sides of the ball, although he’s probably best known as an offensive line coach.
He coached in the 2011 East-West All-Star Game.
Hagler remained a staff fixture  throughout Mike Newsome’s head-coaching tenure, and had been on the Wonders’ staff the longest.
Hagler played collegiately as a defensive lineman at Lenoir-Rhyne  and was captain for the Bears in 1989.
He was an assistant strength coach at UNC. He coached in the high school ranks in Wilkes Central and Richmond County before coming to Kannapolis.
Hagler’s  daughter, Tali, is a rising senior and is a softball pitcher committed to North Georgia.
Local golf
In the first round of the Carolinas Four-Ball Championship at Camden Country Club, the UNC Greensboro pairing of Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) and Zack Swanson shot 8-under 62 to tie for fifth. MichaelChildress (Richmond) and Lansdon Robbins (UNC Wilmington), high school teammates at Cannon School, shot 64 to tie for 14th.
After two rounds of stroke play, the top 32 teams advanced to match play.
NC3 baseball
Rowan County is scheduled to play a Friday doubleheader at Newman Park (5 p.m. first pitch) against Union County.
NC3 Juniors
East Rowan rolled 10-0 against Stanly County on Wednesday.
Dylan Valley pitched four shutout innings.
Tate Green had a triple and three RBIs. Hunter Campbell had two RBIs. Austin Fulk had two doubles. Chance Mako had two hits.
•••
East (12-2, 5-0) edged Kannapolis 2-1 on Thursday.
McCall Henderson was the winning pitcher.
Jacob Causey’s two-run double in the sixth was the key blow for East.
Wood bat baseball
Catawba’s Luke Spiva had three hits as High Point-Thomasville mauled Lexington 17-0 on Wednesday.
Spiva is batting .436 this summer.
Pfeiffer athletics
 The NCAA Division III Membership Committee has voted to grant Pfeiffer University official NCAA Division III status, effective Sept. 1. Pfeiffer’s athletic teams will officially be eligible to compete for NCAA championships in the 2020-2021 athletics season.

The Pfeiffer University athletics department began the reclassification process from NCAA Division II to Division III in 2016-17.

Pfeiffer joined the USA South Athletic Conference and has satisfied the NCAA requirements for the transition.

 

