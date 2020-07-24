Teens charged with July shooting that injured 17-year-old

SALISBURY — Two teens were charged Thursday with involvement in a July 13 shooting where another teenager was injured in the area of Hurley School Road and Statesville Boulevard, according to a statement from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. on July 13 to a shooting call and found a 17-year-old shot three times in the right arm. He was driven to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and was later airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he received emergency surgery and has since been released.

The two teens charged in the incident face counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and armed robbery.

The victim told deputies that he had driven to the location on Hurley School Road with a friend to meet another person and that they were met by two others who stepped out of the woods. The victim said he and the two suspects had a conversation and the two suspects told him to give them all his stuff or they would shoot him. The victim was then shot in the arm.

The victim said he then left the location quickly in his vehicle and stopped a short distance later to allow his friend to drive him to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene 704-216-8686 or Detective Josh Simmons 704-216-8662.