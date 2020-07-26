expand
Ad Spot

July 26, 2020

Darrell Blackwelder column: Lantanas full of color

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 26, 2020

Lantanas are an excellent choice of summer color for our landscapes, especially with the excessively hot weather we’ve experienced over the past few weeks. It is a very heat tolerant bedding plant that can also be added to decks and patio and window boxes. Lantana has an advantage of not only being heat tolerant but it can also withstand poor, dry soils. An added bonus is deer find the citrus-scented foliage unpalatable, so it’s a deer-proof flower.

The plant easily acclimates a few weeks after planting, but be sure to keep the plants well-watered and fertilized for the first two weeks. When established, the plants quickly spread, displaying colorful blooms attracting butterflies, bees and other insect pollinators.

These plants are best utilized in mass plantings in landscapes or as spot of color in baskets and planters. The most dominant color available at garden centers is yellow and orange, but other floral colors are available ranging from solid white to light blue. Some lantana cultivars may reach heights of three to four feet so choose carefully where you place these plants. Lantanas are perennials, but grown as annuals in our area, however, there are a few cultivars that can survive a mild winter. Miss Huff, “Ham and Eggs” and “Chapel Hill Yellow” are hardy lantana cultivars that often survive our Piedmont winters. It’s not too late to plant if you can still find them. They will continue to thrive until frost. Go to https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/lantana-camara/ for more detailed information on utilizing lantana in your landscape.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .

Comments

Coronavirus

Churches choose their own method of services during pandemic

Coronavirus

United Way awards grants to health department, Nazareth Child and Family Connection

Health

Doctor from Salisbury helps family with nonprofit while living in Chicago

Coronavirus

Two dead from COVID-19 at state prison near Albemarle

College

Catawba football: Delay for SAC sports, but Walker still hopeful

Business

Biz roundup: Patterson joins Rowan-Cabarrus board of trustees

Education

RSS to continue ironing out details of school restart

Business

Cannon Pharmacy co-founder opens mini-golf course in Kannapolis

Coronavirus

New death, two COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Rowan County

Business

Poll finds nearly half of Americans say lost jobs won’t return

Nation/World

Christopher Columbus statues taken down at two Chicago parks

Nation/World

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

News

Harnett County Republican who had prominent role in state redistricting to retire

Coronavirus

County sees new COVID-19 outbreaks at group homes, clarifies miscommunication

Crime

Teens charged with July shooting that injured 17-year-old

Education

Kannapolis City Schools will have two days of in-person classes each week

Crime

Man wanted by U.S. Marshal Service arrested in Salisbury

Education

One new candidate jumps in race for Rowan-Salisbury School Board

Crime

Men face charges after shooting into house with children inside

Crime

Man takes two police departments on chase after attempted traffic stop

Kannapolis

Kannapolis man wins with Lucky for Life lottery tickets

Crime

Concord man faces multiple charges following morning vehicle chase

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

Local

Duke University questions contamination at Alcoa’s former Badin Works site