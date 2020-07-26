expand
July 26, 2020

Letter: Try a cooling off period in city

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 26, 2020

It’s been only two weeks since the “Fame” statue was removed from downtown street because so many called it too controversial, and now the City Council is considering erecting a monument to Black Lives Matter! 

It seems to me that common sense would dictate a “cooling off” period and begin to emphasize what unites us and not on what will divide this city. New York is using 27 police officers to guard the mural painted on the street in New York City! Would something like this happen here too?

— David Norris

Salisbury

