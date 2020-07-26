expand
Ad Spot

July 26, 2020

Albemarle Correctional Institute. Stanly News and Press file photo

Two dead from COVID-19 at state prison near Albemarle

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 26, 2020

Staff and wire reports

BADIN — A third inmate has died at Albemarle Correctional Institution — the second in a week — from complications of COVID-19.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety issued a news release late Friday night saying an offender died at the hospital as a result of pre-existing conditions complicated by COVID-19. This is the eighth coronavirus death of an individual in custody at a North Carolina state prison and the third to die at Albemarle Correction Institution, which is located in Badin and is the site of the worst state prison outbreak in North Carolina.

“His death is a tragedy, and we are working hard to manage the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody remains our top priority.”

The offender who died Friday tested positive when he was hospitalized July 2. His condition worsened, and he died at the hospital. He was a male in his early 70s who had underlying health conditions. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety said it will not further identify the individual.

The second offender to die at the prison tested positive June 22 and was hospitalized July 1, where his conditions worsened. The inmate was a male in his early 60s who had underlying health conditions. He died Thursday.

The two deaths follow the July 14 death of another inmate, who was in his late 50s.

There have been 773 inmates tested at Albemarle Correctional Institution, 104 of which have been positive. Meanwhile, at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury, 1,229 inmates have been tested, with only 10 returning positive.

The Division of Prisons is currently working to test every inmate in the state’s more than 50 prisons. Mass testing has occurred at two-thirds of the prisons so far, according to prison data. More than 1,250 inmates have tested positive during the pandemic out of nearly 23,000 tests performed so far.

Comments

Coronavirus

Churches choose their own method of services during pandemic

Coronavirus

United Way awards grants to health department, Nazareth Child and Family Connection

Health

Doctor from Salisbury helps family with nonprofit while living in Chicago

Coronavirus

Two dead from COVID-19 at state prison near Albemarle

College

Catawba football: Delay for SAC sports, but Walker still hopeful

Business

Biz roundup: Patterson joins Rowan-Cabarrus board of trustees

Education

RSS to continue ironing out details of school restart

Business

Cannon Pharmacy co-founder opens mini-golf course in Kannapolis

Coronavirus

New death, two COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Rowan County

Business

Poll finds nearly half of Americans say lost jobs won’t return

Nation/World

Christopher Columbus statues taken down at two Chicago parks

Nation/World

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

News

Harnett County Republican who had prominent role in state redistricting to retire

Coronavirus

County sees new COVID-19 outbreaks at group homes, clarifies miscommunication

Crime

Teens charged with July shooting that injured 17-year-old

Education

Kannapolis City Schools will have two days of in-person classes each week

Crime

Man wanted by U.S. Marshal Service arrested in Salisbury

Education

One new candidate jumps in race for Rowan-Salisbury School Board

Crime

Men face charges after shooting into house with children inside

Crime

Man takes two police departments on chase after attempted traffic stop

Kannapolis

Kannapolis man wins with Lucky for Life lottery tickets

Crime

Concord man faces multiple charges following morning vehicle chase

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

Local

Duke University questions contamination at Alcoa’s former Badin Works site