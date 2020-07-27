Blotter: Rowan County man faces charges of possessing weapon of mass destruction

SALISBURY — A Rowan County man was charged Saturday with possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Joshua Zachariah Polnisch, 26, of Hedrick Lambe Drive, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly possessed an AR-15-style pistol that measured less than 26 inches and had a vertical fore grip.

Generally, an AR-15 pistol is a shorter length AR-15 rifle with no stock.

The offense for which Polnisch is charged allegedly occurred on Tuesday.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Christy Lorraine Boone, 19, of Kannapolis, was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Boone allegedly took a 2001 Chevy S10 truck and a Samsung cellphone, both of which were the property of the same victim. She also allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

• Raymond Michael Hall, 20, of Rockwell, was charged Saturday with carrying a concealed gun, felony possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce.

• Kaitlyn Moriah Deshan Ahmed, 29, of Lexington, was charged Saturday with felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

• Tanya Elizabeth Goldwire, 42, of Salisbury, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct in a public building and second degree trespassing. Goldwire allegedly yelled, screamed and used profanity in a Dollar General store after being told not to and didn’t leave after being asked to do so by police.

• Giovanni Alonzo Neal, 25, of Rockwell, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on a jail or prison premises, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to half of an ounce. Neal allegedly had marijuana in a plastic bag at the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Jeffrey Curtis Pratt Jr., 34, of China Grove, was charged with felony possession of heroin and felony maintain a vehicle dwelling or place for a controlled substance. Pratt allegedly had heroin in a 2000, Red Honda Civic.