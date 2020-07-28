expand
Ad Spot

July 28, 2020

Site near Chewy fulfillment center gets new designation to attract development

By Natalie Anderson

Published 10:34 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Planning Board on Monday moved to rezone a 1.3-acre area near the site of Chewy’s new fulfillment center to allow for a potential future development.

The 1.3-acre tract of land, located at the southwest corner of the 1200 block of Long Ferry Road and Front Creek Road, is in the town of Spencer’s zoning district. But during a meeting of the Spencer board of aldermen on June 9, the board voted to relinquish the land to the county, which may choose to use the land for a future development project.

At the Planning Board’s meeting Monday night, board members voted to designate the piece of land “commercial, business industrial” to remain consistent with the parcel of land it sits on and the surrounding parcels of land, all within the I-85 corridor. Designating the land CBI allows for a wide range of commercial, business and industrial activities that support the local and regional economies. The CBI district is typically appropriate for areas recommended for “highway business.” Uses for the land can include wholesale trade, retail trade, finance or insurance and public administration.

North of the land is a Duke Energy substation on Long Ferry Road. South is the Chewy distribution facility. East of the land is a Salisbury-Rowan Utilities water tower, and west is a northbound off/on ramp to I-85.

Public notices of the petition to rezone the land, labelled Z 02-20, were sent to adjacent businesses within 100 feet of the parcel. No one spoke during the public comment portion, but the public comment period will be open for 24 hours. The board will reconvene around noon on Wednesday to finalize the decision after reviewing any submitted public comments. Then it will be submitted to county commissioners.

Board member David Miller said, due to no concerns expressed during public comment, there is no reason to believe there will be a negative impact to any neighboring businesses in the area. That is one aspect to consider during the process of rezoning an area.

The owners of the land are the heirs of James Epting, and the applicant for the rezoning petition is Eddie Moore with the McAdams firm.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Comments

Crime

Cleveland man faces charges in accident where alcohol, speed were factors

Business

Site near Chewy fulfillment center gets new designation to attract development

Coronavirus

County to provide more accurate look at COVID-19 case positive rate

Local

Unpaid bills drive NC families to financial brink

Education

Virtual school named ‘Summit Virtual Academy’ as RSS board sorts out details of reopening

Education

Students at local colleges will be back on campus in fall

Crime

Blotter: Police investigating vehicle break-ins after thieves make off with change

Local

Missing 74-year-old woman found dead in neighbor’s pool

Crime

Highway patrol: Alcohol, speed factors in single-vehicle crash that hospitalized two

Coronavirus

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd recognizes sheriff’s deputy on floor of US House

News

White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

News

Trump coming to North Carolina to see work on virus vaccine

Coronavirus

How does Rowan compare to neighboring counties during COVID-19 outbreak?

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will new library open in Cleveland?

Crime

Blotter: Rowan County man faces charges of possessing weapon of mass destruction

Lifestyle

Spalding named 2020-2021 president of Salisbury Rotary Club

Coronavirus

Churches choose their own method of services during pandemic

Coronavirus

United Way awards grants to health department, Nazareth Child and Family Connection

Health

Doctor from Salisbury helps family with nonprofit while living in Chicago

Coronavirus

Two dead from COVID-19 at state prison near Albemarle

College

Catawba football: Delay for SAC sports, but Walker still hopeful

Business

Biz roundup: Patterson joins Rowan-Cabarrus board of trustees

Education

RSS to continue ironing out details of school restart

Business

Cannon Pharmacy co-founder opens mini-golf course in Kannapolis