I-85 lane, ramp closures will last until August 10

Blythe Development will close the right two lanes of I-85 northbound near Webb Road in addition to the off ramp until August 10 for road work.

The road work will involve slab repair and the rehabilitation of the Webb Road off ramp. Weather permitting, the closure will last until 6 a.m. on August 10.

The contractor will be closing the off ramp at Webb Road (exit 70). Drivers needing to access Webb Rd from I-85 northbound will detour approximately 1 mile, to exit 71, and return to I-85 southbound to exit at Webb Rd.

Drivers needing to access I-85 southbound from Peeler Rd will detour to I-85 northbound for 1 mile to Peach Orchard Rd (exit 72) and then return to I-85 southbound.