Blotter: Pennsylvania man faces Iredell drug-related charges

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Pennsylvania man faces drug-related offenses out of Iredell County after Rowan County authorities arrested him at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Dakota Gummo, 25, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear/comply.

The warrants were issued in February, March and July 8. He also has a pending resist, obstruct, delay an officer charge in Rowan County. He was arrested on Wednesday after turning himself in at the sheriff’s office, 232 N. Main St.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Amy Lauren Gillespie, 37, of Elmwood Drive, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor larceny.

• Eric Grant, 49, of Bringle Ferry Road was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor probation violation for warrants issued out of Iredell County.

• Amber Smith Cleary, 34, of Aaron Road, Harmony, was charged on Wednesday with outstanding warrants out of Yadkin County for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny while in the 1500 block of S. Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Joshua Dominique Richardson, 26, of Woodside Drive, Greensboro, was charged on Wednesday while at Walmart, 323 S. Arlington St., for an active arrest warrant.