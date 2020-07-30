expand
Ad Spot

July 30, 2020

Darts and Laurels: Technology fee waiver will help during virtual learning

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 30, 2020

Laurel to the Rowan-Salisbury School Board for waving technology fees for students this year.

Particularly during a changed class schedule because of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak, devices — iPads or laptops — will make learning possible. Standard procedure in a normal year would be to deprive the student of the ability to take his or her device home until the fee is paid. A previous proposal would have lowered the fee to $20, but even that would have excluded some students to whom $20 is a significant amount of money when their family is living paycheck to paycheck.

The waiver approved Monday will contribute to what’s expected to be a $700,000 shortfall in the district’s budget, which is expected to require a transfer from savings. But this is a scenario where the cost is worth the potential benefit.

For many students, at-home learning three days per week is going to be a significant barrier to normal progress. So, it was good to see one hurdle removed.

Laurel to Rowan County, which plans to release a weekly case positive rate that more accurately reflects all COVID-19 testing here.

For too long, data released by Rowan County, through no fault of its own, has not provided a complete picture of testing. The percent of positives has hovered in the teens, a worrying percentage if true. The issue, however, was that the county was not receiving all negative results.

Now, a section of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website says about 7% of tests conducted here have returned positive and county spokesman T.J. Brown says the Rowan County Health Department is working to provide a weekly number that reflects many more negative test results that had previously not been received by local officials.

Particularly because the country remains fundamentally divided over basic facts about COVID-19, more transparency is needed. And the positive rate is a good example of much-needed transparency.

Dart to the unsurprising development that Congress is bickering over details of how much to help struggling Americans as extra, coronavirus-induced benefits are scheduled to run out this week.

House Democrats passed a $3 trillion package in May, which went nowhere in the Senate. And Senate Republicans just offered their plan this week. Among other things, they argue that $600 in extra benefits is too high for many. Being unemployed has paid better for some workers than the job they lost. That’s a fine argument to make, but it didn’t need to wait until a deadline to decided what comes next.

If those elected to represent us are actually interested in keeping the country afloat rather than playing partisan politics, they’ll compromise quickly and ensure much-needed relief continues in some form.

Comments

Education

New meningitis immunization rule takes effect this school year

Education

NC private colleges, DPI work to get graduates into college this fall

Education

With high marks from his predecessor, Anderson steps in to lead Isenberg

Education

Shoutouts

Coronavirus

Local restaurant already struggling worries about effects of alcohol order

East Spencer

East Spencer to submit plans for coronavirus relief funds

Local

Civic clubs, organizations adapt, halt fundraisers because of COVID-19

News

State briefs: Lawyers: Cooper didn’t need group’s consent for virus orders

News

NC State Fair canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus

News

Pence urges in-person school during visit to NC

Elections

Mount Ulla Democrat to challenge longtime Republican state legislator

Crime

Blotter: July 30

Local

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Education

Catawba College to offer online-only fall option for first-year students

Crime

China Grove pair charged in roadside chair attack

Local

Grace Lower Stone Church to celebrate 225th anniversary

Local

I-85 lane, ramp closures will last until August 10

Business

Cooper: Alcohol sales at N.C. restaurants ending earlier

Crime

Sheriff’s office investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan most prevalent among white residents over 65

Coronavirus

State to determine early voting plan after Rowan Board of Elections fails to reach consensus

Crime

Thieves hit storage unit again, taking $150,000 in T-shirts

Coronavirus

Duke University study begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing of participants

Education

Technology fees waived for all RSS students