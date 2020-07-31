Company confirms Daimler employee died after testing positive for COVID-19

SALISBURY — An employee at the Daimler Trucks plant in Cleveland died Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, the company said.

A Daimler Trucks North America spokesperson said the employee tested positive several weeks ago. The person was one of several at the plant who have tested positive for COVID-19. The company did not specify whether or if there were any currently positive cases among employees.

“Our sympathies go out to his family, friends and to his co-workers during this time,” the company said in a statement. “He was a valuable member of the Cleveland, North Carolina community and this is a great loss for all of us. We are living through extremely difficult times and this news is very sad for the entire Daimler family.”

Other identifying information about the employee was not immediately available on Friday.

There have been 50 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19, according to Friday’s update from the Rowan County Health Department. County spokesman T.J. Brown said he was not sure if that number included the Daimler Trucks North America employee.

Most COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County have occurred in nursing homes, but the number of people who have died after testing positive outside of the facilities, 13, has been rising in recent weeks. Brown said two of the previous four deaths have also occurred among people younger than 65.

The county also says 39 of 103 COVID-19 hospital beds are occupied — a number that includes people receiving care locally that live elsewhere — and 13 Rowan County residents are hospitalized. There have been 126 people hospitalized during the COVID-19 outbreak in Rowan County, with an average age of 62.

Local COVID-19 cases are nearing another two-week stretch of double-digit increases in positives, with the 19-case increase on Friday bringing the total to 1,985. The number of active cases, however, decreased for the third day in a row on Friday — from 242 to 238 — because more people were reported recovered than the number of new cases.

Testing locations for August are:

• West End Plaza

1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W., Salisbury

704-216-8777

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday

Testing is free and open to the public

•Fast Med Clinic

1361 Klumac Road, Salisbury

704-603-1175

Will bill insurance. For non-insured individuals, the cost is $199 for both COVID-19 and antibody testing. No appointments needed.

• North Rowan Family Medicine

Food Lion parking lot

300 North Salisbury Ave., Spencer

704-792-2242

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25

• Novant Health Rowan

1904 Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury

704-638-1551

Call for an appointment. Testing criteria may apply

• Novant Health Rowan screening center

315 Mocksville Ave., Salisbury

704-210-7845

8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays

• Rowan County Health Department

1811 E Innes St., Salisbury

704-216-8777

8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Aug. 12 and Aug. 19

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 and Aug. 21

Testing is free and open to the public

• Rowan Helping Ministries

226 N. Long St., Salisbury

704-792-2242

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 17

In other local COVID-19 statistics: