Quotes of the week: ‘Never in my wildest dreams’

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think something so near and dear to my heart as foot-

ball could be taken away … But now I’m hopeful, very hopeful, that my cabin fever is just about over with.”

— Curtis Walker, Catawba College football coach on chances of athletes being able to compete in fall sports

“We think that the relation- ships teachers build with stu- dents are so important. We hope those relationships are

built in the virtual setting so they can transition to face-to- face.”

— Chip Buckwell, Kannapolis City Schools superintendent on plans to have students in class two days a week when school starts back Aug. 17

“I believe the church is on a new normal. I believe the idea of shaking hands and hugging necks … that’s a foregone conclusion at this point that we probably won’t be doing that through this year — it’s really a testing season I believe.”

— Jody Almond, pastor at Transformation Church, which is holding services outdoors for now

“There are not many options for families to get outdoors and do an activity and this is what the CDC recommends: get outdoors where you can properly social distance is your best options for activities.”

— Brian Freeman, who opened a new mini-golf course in Kannapolis

“This is a great example for all of us and our community is truly lucky to have such brave people serving and protecting us.”

— Rep. Ted Budd, in recognizing Deputy Joshua Simmons and Trooper Justin Stone for assisting a woman who was trapped in a burning car

“I was fortunate to play with great teammates and for a coach who cared about me succeeding off the court as well as on it.”

— Doug Campbell, Salisbury High graduate who played collegiately for Rio Grande in Ohio

“We vowed to not be discouraged by something over which we had no control.”

— Carlton “Rexx” Rexrode, president of the Civitan Club of Salisbury as members continue to meet via Zoom

“This way, (voters) will have a choice.”

— Keith Townsend, who was nominated to run for state House District 77 after the Democratic challenger to Rep. Julia Howard bowed out