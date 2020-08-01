expand
Ad Spot

August 1, 2020

Astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule Sunday afternoon

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two U.S. astronauts about to make the first splashdown return in 45 years said Friday they’ll have seasick bags ready to use if needed.

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken back Sunday afternoon in the company’s Dragon capsule, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle. Flight controllers are keeping close watch on Hurricane Isaias, expected to stick to Florida’s east coast.

Hurley said if he and Behnken get sick while bobbing in the waves awaiting recovery, it won’t be the first time for a crew. Astronauts returning in the early 1970s from Skylab, NASA’s first space station, did not feel well following splashdown, Hurley noted.

Feeling sick “is the way it is with a water landing,” he said during the crew’s final news conference from the International Space Station.

This will be SpaceX’s first splashdown with astronauts on board, ending a two-month test flight that began May 30 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center — the first launch of a crew from the U.S. in nearly a decade. The capsule has been docked at the space station since May 31, allowing Hurley and Behnken to chip in with spacewalks and experiments.

Hurley said the emergency and other equipment has checked out well aboard Dragon, dubbed Endeavour. Launch and rendezvous went flawlessly, “so we expect nothing different for the splashdown,” he said.

Their departure leaves three on board, one American and two Russians.
After splashdown, it will take an hour or so before the capsule is hauled by crane onto a SpaceX recovery ship, where the hatch will be opened and the astronauts will get out. Flight surgeons will be among the dozens of the recovery team members.

The plan is for the Dragon to undock from the space station on Saturday, a day before splashdown. The prime target is off the coast of Panama City, halfway between Tallahassee and Pensacola.

“We won’t leave the space station without some good landing opportunities in front of us, good splashdown weather,” Behnken told reporters. “We could stay up here longer. There’s more chow and I know the space station program’s got more work that we can do.”

Like launch, the ride back will be essentially automated, with the crew and flight controllers intervening only if necessary.

Behnken has an extra reason to bring this Dragon back in good shape. Following refurbishment, the capsule will fly again next spring with a crew of four — including his wife, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur. SpaceX’s next astronaut flight is targeted for the end of September.

Behnken said even before his launch, they had an inkling she would be assigned to a SpaceX flight. NASA announced the news this week.

“And of course, I’ll have a lot of tips for her,” he said.

Hurley is married to recently retired NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg.

NASA turned to SpaceX and Boeing for U.S.-based crew transport after the space shuttles retired in 2011. Russian rockets were the only way for astronauts to get to the space station until SpaceX became the first private company to launch humans into orbit two months ago. Boeing’s first crew flight isn’t expected until next year.

___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments

Nation/World

Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

Nation/World

Astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule Sunday afternoon

Coronavirus

Students begin returning to college campuses with virus protocols in place

News

Judge orders release of videos in man’s jail death in Forsyth County

Local

Highway Patrol: Blown tire caused Stokes Ferry crash, brick spill

Crime

Suspended license leads to drugs, weapons offenses

Education

One more candidate files for Board of Education this week

Coronavirus

Company confirms Daimler employee died after testing positive for COVID-19

Local

Ford Explorer overturns after colliding with 15-passenger vehicle

Local

Sick employees mean longer, hotter waits at Salisbury license plate office

Crime

Police: Traffic stop finds stolen gun, crack cocaine

News

Bahamas, Florida brace as new Hurricane Isaias bears down

News

Utilities told to hold off on disconnections

News

NCDOT chief operating officer out

Nation/World

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll

Nation/World

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, Missouri

Nation/World

Trump offers, Democrats reject fix for $600 jobless benefit

Coronavirus

Thousands of negative tests added to local COVID-19 total

Local

Single-vehicle crash dumps truckload of bricks onto Stokes Ferry Road

Education

Retired educator Kathy Sanborn seeks East Area seat on Rowan-Salisbury School Board

Local

Unwanted foreign seeds popping up in Rowan County mailboxes

Crime

Blotter: Pennsylvania man faces Iredell drug-related charges

Education

New meningitis immunization rule takes effect this school year

Education

NC private colleges, DPI work to get graduates into college this fall