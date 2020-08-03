expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2020

Arizona man charged with abducting 13-year-old Salisbury girl

By Shavonne Potts

Published 10:50 am Monday, August 3, 2020

SALISBURY — An Arizona man faces felony child abduction charges after police say he took a bus to a Salisbury home and left with a 13-year-old girl he met online.

The Salisbury Police Department charged Ira Wilson, 21, with felony child abduction and two counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The mother reported on Sunday that her daughter left with a 21-year-old man, said Lt. Lee Walker.

She said the man arrived earlier in the day and said he’d traveled there because the daughter said he could live with them. The parents told him “no” and to leave. Later the same night, the family heard a noise and found a window screen on the daughter’s bedroom ripped off. The window was cracked and a chair was outside next to the window.

A note was found on the dresser that read she “couldn’t do it anymore.” Police were able to track Wilson to a residence in the 300 block of East 19th Street in Kannapolis.

Walker said, according to investigators, the girl met Wilson on Instagram. The girl was taken home. Wilson was taken to jail. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Comments

Local

Community Resource Fair will be drive-thru this year

Local

City officials expected to attend free social justice webinar

Crime

Arizona man charged with abducting 13-year-old Salisbury girl

Local

Church takes stand in support of law enforcement during appreciation event

Ask Us

Ask Us: Was grant money to repair Landis dam embezzled?

Coronavirus

State declares two local congregate living outbreaks over

Crime

Blotter: Pair charged with fire weapon into occupied dwelling

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Elections

RNC: Decision on private Trump renomination vote not final

Local

North Carolina officials caution residents about Isaias

News

Isaias nears virus-hit Florida after lashing the Bahamas

Education

Homeschools not immune to effects of COVID-19

Elections

With demand for mail-in ballots rising, here’s how to request, vote absentee in 2020

Business

Main Street Marketplace embraces sustainability with hydroponics garden

Business

Biz roundup: Yadkin Path Montessori School creates co-working space for K-4 students

Education

Basic training for law enforcement condensed for night students at Rowan-Cabarrus

Coronavirus

Local COVID-19 cases cross 2,000

Business

Commissioners to consider business expansion, approve CARES Act funding plan

Business

Recipe for new downtown restaurant is good food, company and wine

Local

Council to receive presentation on chemical agent ban, mural update

Lifestyle

Hager’s art reflects people who live here

Local

Cooper: Hurricane brings “double trouble” with virus

Nation/World

Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

Nation/World

Astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule Sunday afternoon