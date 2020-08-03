Arizona man charged with abducting 13-year-old Salisbury girl

SALISBURY — An Arizona man faces felony child abduction charges after police say he took a bus to a Salisbury home and left with a 13-year-old girl he met online.

The Salisbury Police Department charged Ira Wilson, 21, with felony child abduction and two counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The mother reported on Sunday that her daughter left with a 21-year-old man, said Lt. Lee Walker.

She said the man arrived earlier in the day and said he’d traveled there because the daughter said he could live with them. The parents told him “no” and to leave. Later the same night, the family heard a noise and found a window screen on the daughter’s bedroom ripped off. The window was cracked and a chair was outside next to the window.

A note was found on the dresser that read she “couldn’t do it anymore.” Police were able to track Wilson to a residence in the 300 block of East 19th Street in Kannapolis.

Walker said, according to investigators, the girl met Wilson on Instagram. The girl was taken home. Wilson was taken to jail. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.