County adds 28 new positive to COVID-19 count

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — On Monday, 28 new people tested positive in Rowan County for COVID-19 and 287 were currently positive, according to data from the Rowan Public Health Department.

A total of 1,715 people have recovered out of 2,052 total positive patients. Of those, 242 were positive patients at congregate living facilities, an increase of two from Sunday. The number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 remains at 50, data show.

The county reports that 21,078 total tests have been reported, but that number does not include the most up-to-date negative testing numbers, which are updated weekly. The average age of those who tested positive is 41.9 years. More women — 1,050 or 51.17% of total cases — have tested positive than men —1,002 or 48.83%. More 18 to 35-year-olds have tested positive than any other age group, with 647 people positive in that age bracket.

Statewide, based on data provided by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there are 126,532 lab-confirmed tests, 1,057 currently hospitalized as well as 1.84 million completed tests. The state said Monday that 105,093 people were presumed to be recovered.

The agency releases data on outbreaks at congregate living facilities two times per week. As of the latest update on Friday, the W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center’s Community Living Center, reports 10 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19. Rowan County numbers show just six people have tested positive from the VA Medical Center, which could reflect that some staff members live in another county.

A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility.

Recently-ended outbreaks include the Elmcroft of Salisbury and the N.C. State Veterans Home, located on the campus of the Hefner VA Medical Center, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The Rowan County Health Department also says there are outbreaks at two group homes in Rowan County — one with four positive cases and another with seven cases.

Out of the 50 deaths reported, 21 have been at the Citadel, the site of the worst local outbreak. The N.C. State Veterans Home, the site of the second-worst outbreak, has reported 15 people dead. One death was reported at Liberty Commons, and 13 have died who were not living in a congregate living facility.

The average age of those who’ve died is 80 years. The average age of positives is 41.9, and 62 is the average age of the 131 total people hospitalized.

Testing sites this week are as follows:

• Fast Med Clinic

1361 Klumac Road, Salisbury

704-603-1175

Will bill insurance. For non-insured individuals, the cost is $199 for both COVID-19 and antibody testing. No appointments needed.

• Novant Health Rowan

1904 Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury

704-638-1551

Call for an appointment. Testing criteria may apply

• Novant Health Rowan screening center

315 Mocksville Ave., Salisbury

704-210-7845

8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Thursday

• Rowan County Health Department

1811 E Innes St., Salisbury

704-216-8777

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday

Testing is free and open to the public