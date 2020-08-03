expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2020

Jenkins, left, and Hampton, right.

Sheriff’s office: Victim watching TV when shots fired into house

By Shavonne Potts

Published 3:14 pm Monday, August 3, 2020

KANNAPOLIS — A Concord woman and Kannapolis man are accused of shooting into the home of a man involved in an ongoing custody dispute.

On Sunday, July 26, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office went to the 100 block of Lenncass Drive, in the Kannapolis area, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. Deputies arrived to find someone shot into a home there. The victim said he was watching TV when he heard his bathroom window break.

Morales told deputies the next thing he heard was his neighbors banging on his door to make sure he was alright.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division began an investigation and found that the victim and his previous girlfriend’s family are in a heated child custody battle. It was later determined that Miranda Jenkins, of Concord, and Avondale Hampton, of Kannapolis, drove to the victim’s house.

Hampton is alleged to have fired shots into Morales’ residence after getting out of his vehicle.

Jenkins, 38, and Hampton, 35, are both charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Both were placed into Rowan County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond with a first court appearance on Wednesday.

Comments

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Victim watching TV when shots fired into house

Local

Community Resource Fair will be drive-thru this year

Local

City officials expected to attend free social justice webinar

Crime

Arizona man charged with abducting 13-year-old Salisbury girl

Local

Church takes stand in support of law enforcement during appreciation event

Ask Us

Ask Us: Was grant money to repair Landis dam embezzled?

Coronavirus

State declares two local congregate living outbreaks over

Crime

Blotter: Pair charged with fire weapon into occupied dwelling

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Elections

RNC: Decision on private Trump renomination vote not final

Local

North Carolina officials caution residents about Isaias

News

Isaias nears virus-hit Florida after lashing the Bahamas

Education

Homeschools not immune to effects of COVID-19

Elections

With demand for mail-in ballots rising, here’s how to request, vote absentee in 2020

Business

Main Street Marketplace embraces sustainability with hydroponics garden

Business

Biz roundup: Yadkin Path Montessori School creates co-working space for K-4 students

Education

Basic training for law enforcement condensed for night students at Rowan-Cabarrus

Coronavirus

Local COVID-19 cases cross 2,000

Business

Commissioners to consider business expansion, approve CARES Act funding plan

Business

Recipe for new downtown restaurant is good food, company and wine

Local

Council to receive presentation on chemical agent ban, mural update

Lifestyle

Hager’s art reflects people who live here

Local

Cooper: Hurricane brings “double trouble” with virus

Nation/World

Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence