August 4, 2020

East Spencer man charged after attempts to fight officer

By Shavonne Potts

Published 6:36 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

SALISBURY — An East Spencer man who was allegedly intoxicated outside of a local home improvement store was charged Monday after attempts to fight a police officer.

Salisbury Police charged Stephan Lance White, 45, of Royal Street, with misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive. An officer responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on Monday just before 10 a.m., said Lt. Lee Walker.

The man reportedly threw a beer can over the store’s fence, was loud and boisterous when police arrived. He put up his hands to fight the officer who approached him.

The officer told White to put his hands down, Walker said. The officer also informed White he would be detained. He allegedly attempted to take off. But he was placed into the back of a patrol car and began banging his head on the window.

A department report said the officer intended to take White into the jail so that he could sober up, but he was initially denied entry into the jail because he was so disruptive. He was eventually charged and booked into the jail.

White was issued a $500 secured bond and remains in the Rowan County Detention Center.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday someone stole construction tools from a construction site in the 900 block of Potneck Road.

• A man reported on Monday he was the victim of a burglary in the 2900 block of Dunns Mountain Road.

• A man reported on Monday he was the victim of a burglary in the 2000 block of Agner Road.

• Hanford Dole Elementary School reported on Monday someone stole items from the property located in the 1000 block of Ruger Street.

• Katishia Richardson Schultz, 47, was charged on Sunday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses while in the 2600 block of Planer Avenue, Kannapolis.

• Christopher May Riddle, 42, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor larceny while in the 100 block of Tingler Drive.

• Brent Jacob Wall, 19, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 2800 block of old Union Church Road.

• William Talbert Boger, 40, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor larceny while in the 100 block of Tingler Drive.

